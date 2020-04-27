Donate
Jonathan Spyer, speaking at the India Foundation think tank, September 21, 2017. (Creative Commons)
Syria: Crossroads of Conflict, with Jonathan Spyer

The Media Line Staff
04/27/2020

Date and time: April 27, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Register here. You can also reply to Stacey McKenna at Stacey@meforum.org or by phone at +1 215-546-5406 ext. 113

The Syrian civil war has been replaced by a clash of regional and global rivals with their local clients. Various conflicts are currently being played out on Syrian soil: Israel vs. Iran, Turkey vs. PKK, Assad regime vs. Turkey, US-led coalition vs. ISIS, Russia vs. US, and (still) the Assad regime vs. Sunni Islamist insurgents. Will the current situation become semi-permanent or will Damascus reimpose its rule throughout the country?

Jonathan Spyer is a journalist and a writing fellow at the Middle East Forum. He is the founder and executive director of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis. Spyer is a regular contributor to Jane’s Intelligence Review and writes the Behind the Lines column at The Jerusalem Post and has also written for the Middle East Quarterly. He is the author of Days of the Fall: A Reporter’s Journey in the Syria and Iraq Wars (2017).

