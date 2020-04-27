Syria: Crossroads of Conflict, with Jonathan Spyer

Date and time: April 27, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time

The Syrian civil war has been replaced by a clash of regional and global rivals with their local clients. Various conflicts are currently being played out on Syrian soil: Israel vs. Iran, Turkey vs. PKK, Assad regime vs. Turkey, US-led coalition vs. ISIS, Russia vs. US, and (still) the Assad regime vs. Sunni Islamist insurgents. Will the current situation become semi-permanent or will Damascus reimpose its rule throughout the country?

Jonathan Spyer is a journalist and a writing fellow at the Middle East Forum. He is the founder and executive director of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis. Spyer is a regular contributor to Jane’s Intelligence Review and writes the Behind the Lines column at The Jerusalem Post and has also written for the Middle East Quarterly. He is the author of Days of the Fall: A Reporter’s Journey in the Syria and Iraq Wars (2017).