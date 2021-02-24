Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Teaching About the Middle East and North Africa – Rethinking Approaches
Mideast Streets
MENA
education
Book

Teaching About the Middle East and North Africa – Rethinking Approaches

The Media Line Staff
02/24/2021

Wed, Feb 24, 2021, 4 to 5 pm Central Standard Time (UTC+6)

Register here.

IRIS International Book Club for K-12 teachers

Join us for a book club with Dr. Maria Hantzopoulos, Associate Professor and Chair of Education and Coordinator of Secondary Teacher Education, Vassar College.

Professor Hantzopoulos was the primary investigator for and recipient of the British Council/Social Science Research Council “Our Shared Past” Grant (along with four other co-investigators), which culminated in the curriculum “Rethinking the Region: New Approaches to US 9-12 Curricula on MENA (Middle East and North Africa).”

Dr. Maria Hantzopoulos will discuss the curriculum, link it to themes in the book Nowhere Boy and answer your questions.

Teachers should read Nowhere Boy by Katherine Marsh before attending this online event.

“Fourteen-year-old Ahmed fled a life of uncertainty and suffering in Syria, only to lose his father on the perilous journey to the shores of Europe. Thirteen-year-old Max never wanted to move from America to Brussels, Belgium and continue his life of failure, this time at a French-speaking school. But with one startling discovery, Max and Ahmed’s worlds collide, changing everything they know about heroism, hope, and love.”

The first 30 Wisconsin K-12 public school teachers who register for this event will receive a copy of the book.

This event is co-sponsored by Middle East Studies Program, UW-Madison.

