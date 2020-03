Dar America will host the 18th edition of TEDiscussion. This month’s discussion is about women who inspire!

The TEDiscussion will consist of two TED Talks screenings followed by a group discussions and presentations. Spaces for this event at Dar America are limited – please register for your free tickets.

Date And Time: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 4 to 6 pm

Location: Dar America Casablanca, 10 Place Bel Air, Casablanca, Morocco