‘The Dreyfus Affair: The Political Scandal That Rocked France’ Webinar

Wed, Jun 29, 2022 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($12.47) here.

Can’t make it live? Register and get access to the full replay for one week! New York Adventure Club | www.AdventureClub.com

About this event

In December of 1894, a 35-year-old French artillery officer of Jewish descent was convicted of passing military secrets to the Germans. What at first seemed like an open-and-shut case turned out to be anything but — cover-ups, denials, anti-semitic actions, and forged documents by the French government and Army created a political scandal that split France down the middle ideologically. On one side were the anti-Dreyfusards, who were against reopening the case, viewed the controversy as an attempt by the nation’s enemies to discredit the army and weaken France; on the other, The Dreyfusards, who sought the exoneration of Captain Dreyfus, saw the issue as the principle of the freedom of the individual. How would this blockbuster legal case end and how would it change all aspects of French public life? It’s time to explore one of France’s greatest political scandals like never before.

Join New York Adventure Club as we uncover the full story and impact of The Dreyfus Affair, the 19th century wrongful inditement of Captain Alfred Dreyfus that turned into France’s greatest scandal of the 20th century — and how the case’s anti-semitic and corruptive nature led to a wave of revolt and reforms that transformed French society.

Led by Edith de Belleville — French licensed tour guide, author, and attorney-at-law — our digital showcase of The Dreyfus Affair will include:

An overview of the scandal’s origins , which began in December 1894 when Captain Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason for communicating French military secrets to the German Embassy in Paris

, which began in December 1894 when Captain Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason for communicating French military secrets to the German Embassy in Paris A discussion of the public’s reaction to the French government when it ignored exonerating evidence regarding Captain Dreyfus’s case

when it ignored exonerating evidence regarding Captain Dreyfus’s case A deep dive into the complex miscarriage of justice and antisemitism in 19th century France and how “L’Affaire,” as it’s known in French, has come to symbolize modern injustice in the Francophone world

and how “L’Affaire,” as it’s known in French, has come to symbolize modern injustice in the Francophone world How revered French novelist Émile Zola became the first intellectual to voice opposition in the Dreyfus Affair — and how that action forever changed European politics

in the Dreyfus Affair — and how that action forever changed European politics A look at one of the most famous front pages in the history of journalism — the January 13, 1898 edition of L’Aurore titled “J’accuse!” (I accuse!) — which officially coined the scandal “The Affair”

— the January 13, 1898 edition of L’Aurore titled “J’accuse!” (I accuse!) — which officially coined the scandal “The Affair” The dramatic resolution to The Dreyfus Affair, and how and why the now infamous prosecution of this Jewish officer continues to impact modern society today

Afterward, we’ll have a Q&A session with Edith — any and all questions about The Dreyfus Affair are welcomed and encouraged!

Can’t make it live? Don’t worry, you’ll have access to the full replay for one week!

See you there, virtually!

*Once registered, you will receive a separate, automated email containing the link to join this webinar

**For the best possible viewing experience, please ensure you’re using the latest version of your internet browser — Google Chrome is the most compatible. Exact technical requirements and a webinar user guide will be shared in the automated confirmation email upon registration.

***A full replay will be available after the experience for all registered guests

About Edith

Edith de Belleville is a native Parisian woman. She is a licensed tour guide, lawyer, author and a qualified French teacher for foreigners. She wrote a book about Beautiful Rebels of Paris in French (“Belles et Rebelles” , Éditions du 81) She is also a professor and teaches the Jewish heritage in Paris at Gustave Eiffel University (Marne-la-Vallée) She just published a new book in English about her memoirs in Paris “Parisian Life, adventures in the City of Light.” And she spends so much time at Le Louvre and Orsay Museum that it’s her second home.

Disclaimer

By attending a New York Adventure Club experience, you accept our terms of service.

Categories: Virtual, Moments in History