The Future of Food
The Coller Ignite Entrepreneurship club and the Good Food Institute are proud to present: The Future of Food webinar!
Join us on March 29 at 6 pm (Israel time) for a session about how to create a successful business in the food-tech and cultivated protein industry.
Register now and save your spot!
* Agenda *
6 pm Welcome
Shachar Hirshberg, chairman of the Coller Ignite Entrepreneurship club
Nir Goldstein, managing director of The Good Food Institute Israel
6:20 pm Exposure to the Food-Tech Track at the Coller Startup Competition
Dr. Eyal Benjamin
6:30 pm Alternative Protein Innovation – Overview of alternative protein technologies and business opportunities
Dr. David Welch, director of science and technology, The Good Food Institute
6:40 pm Challenges of startups in alt protein food tech
Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO, Redefine Meat
7 pm The Food Tech Ecosystem
Amir Zaidman, VP Business Development, The Kitchen Hub
7:20 pm Q&A