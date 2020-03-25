Donate
Mideast Streets
food
webinar
Israel

The Future of Food

The Media Line Staff
03/25/2020

The Coller Ignite Entrepreneurship club and the Good Food Institute are proud to present: The Future of Food webinar!

Join us on March 29 at 6 pm (Israel time) for a session about how to create a successful business in the food-tech and cultivated protein industry.

Register now and save your spot!

* Agenda *

6 pm Welcome

Shachar Hirshberg, chairman of the Coller Ignite Entrepreneurship club

Nir Goldstein, managing director of The Good Food Institute Israel

6:20 pm Exposure to the Food-Tech Track at the Coller Startup Competition

Dr. Eyal Benjamin

6:30 pm Alternative Protein Innovation – Overview of alternative protein technologies and business opportunities

Dr. David Welch, director of science and technology, The Good Food Institute

6:40 pm Challenges of startups in alt protein food tech

Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO, Redefine Meat

7 pm The Food Tech Ecosystem

Amir Zaidman, VP Business Development, The Kitchen Hub

7:20 pm Q&A

