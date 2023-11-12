November 29 - November 30 · 8am to 3pm • Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Taawun Street مدينة الكويت, حولي 13122 • Kuwait Description: The GCC InfoTech & Communication Conference & Exhibition

By Conex Company
Date and time: November 29 – November 30 · 8am to 3pm (+03)
Fee: $745 USD

Fee: $745 USD

About: The GCC InfoTech & Communication Conference & Exhibition will be held on 29-30 November 2023 at Radisson Blu Hotel under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Fahad Ali Al-Shuala – Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs & supported by the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT).

The exhibition will host local and international companies showing their latest products and services in various fields such as internet security, secure operating systems, security management, virus detection software, access control, authentication, biometrics, intrusion detection system, communication security, data encryption, disaster planning, wireless security & other products.

The GCC ITC aims to keep you at the forefront of the latest security developments. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn fresh approaches and develop innovative strategies and tactics to defeat today’s biggest information security threats.