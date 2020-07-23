Donate
The Hajj Show

The Media Line Staff
07/23/2020

Date and time: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 7 to 8 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tune in to the Hajj Show LIVE as we bring you the latest news on Hajj & Umrah from a panel of industry stakeholders and guests.

In Focus: Accor Holy Destinations

Host: Abdul Akbar

Guests:

  • Mostafa Elenany, regional director of hotel sales, Accor Middle East
  • Mohammed Tariq, senior trading standards officer, Birmingham Trading Standards
  • Abdel Rahman Helbawi, executive member of LHO and director of Dome Tours

