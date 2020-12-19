This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Jews of the Great Silk Road: Yesterday and Today
Mideast Streets
Jewish Diaspora
Central Asia
Silk Road

The Jews of the Great Silk Road: Yesterday and Today

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2020

Sun, Dec 20, 2020, 7:30 to 9 pm Central European Time (UTC+1)

Tickets ($18) here.

Follow in the footsteps of the Bukharian Jewish merchants on the Silk Road and discover the ancient network of trade routes that were for centuries crucial to Eurasian cultural interaction. Explore with us the history of these roads connecting East and West, stretching from the Korean peninsula and Japan to the Mediterranean Sea. Understand the impact and the contribution that Central Asia’s Jewish communities of today’s Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan made towards the development of this ancient path. We will learn about the Jewish presence in this area for over 2000 years, will look into their houses and read into the letters that the Jews of Central Asia exchanged for centuries with their fellow European Jewish communities.

0% of the profits will be donated to the Bukharian Ethnographic Society and Bukharian Jewish Heritage “MEROS” museum. For several decades, its Executive Director, Mr. Aron Aronov, has transported embroidered garments, kitchen and farm implements, portraits and artifacts, and other examples of traditional Bukharian Jewish culture from his native Uzbekistan to New York, where they are displayed in his museum.

Manashe Khaimov is a fourth-generation community organizer, serial entrepreneur, and social innovator. He is the founder of the Bukharian Jewish Union, an organization for the young professionals in their 20’s and 30’s, the founder of AskBobo.org, the only Bukharian online dictionary, and the founder of The Jewish Silk Road Tours ™, an initiative that helps to introduce New Yorkers and tourists from around the world to the diversity of NYC. Manashe launched MEROS: Center for Bukharian Jewish Research & Identity at Queens College Hillel, and has researched and produced several documentaries about the Bukharian Jewish community. In 2015, the Jewish Week named Manashe one of the 36 under 36 changemakers in Jewish life. In 2016, the TimesLedger Newspaper’s named Manashe one of the borough’s unsung heroes who inspired youngsters to reach their full potential and awarded their prestigious Queen’s Impact Award. Manashe has presented on the history of the Bukharian Jews around the United States, Canada, Uzbekistan, in Limmud South Africa (2018), Limmud FSU Vienna (2020), and presented at the eFestival Limmud North America (2020). Currently, he is also an Adjunct Professor in Jewish Studies, with a specialty in History and Culture of the Mizrahi and Central Asian Jews at Queens College.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.