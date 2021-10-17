Tue, Oct 19, 2021 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£16.09 – £41.82) here.

How To Academy presents… The Ottoman Empire – A Major New History | Marc Baer

About this event

Upending Western concepts of sexuality, the Renaissance, orientalism and genocide, Marc Baer presents the story of the six-hundred-year dynasty that connected East to West as never before.

The Ottoman Empire has long been depicted as the Islamic-Asian antithesis of the Christian-European West. But the reality was starkly different: the Ottomans’ multi-ethnic, multilingual, and multireligious domain reached deep into Europe’s heart. In their breadth and versatility, the Ottoman rulers saw themselves as the new Romans.

Recounting the Ottomans’ remarkable rise from a frontier principality to a world empire, Marc David Baer traces their debts to their Turkish, Mongolian, Islamic and Byzantine heritage; how they used both religious toleration and conversion to integrate conquered peoples; and how, in the 19th century, they embraced exclusivity, leading to ethnic cleansing, genocide, and the dynasty’s demise after the First World War.

Join historian Marc Baer for a magisterial portrait of a dynastic power that will put much of the modern world, from the rise of Erdogan to the war in Yemen, into context.

Marc David Baer is professor of Middle Eastern and European History at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is the author of five books, including Honored by the Glory of Islam: Conversion and Conquest in Ottoman Europe, which won the Albert Hourani Prize.