Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Question of Kurdistan in the Middle East
Mideast Streets
Kurdistan
Kurds
Kurdistan Regional Government

The Question of Kurdistan in the Middle East

The Media Line Staff
03/17/2021

Wed, 17 Mar 2021 17:00 - 18:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

A talk by Janroj Yilmaz Keles

This talk is part of the Modern Languages Research Seminars Series of the School of Humanities (University of Westminster). All Welcome. No registration required. Zoom details at the bottom of this page.

Regional and International Dynamics of the Question of Kurdistan in the Middle East

Janroj Yilmaz Keles

This talk will address the complexity of the Kurdish issue and the question of Kurdistan in the regional and international context.

The Kurds are known to be the largest ethnic group in the world without a state of their own. Over 35 million Kurds live under the national jurisdictions of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria where the Kurdish identity, culture, linguistic rights, homeland and own political representation are contested and contained in most cases by force of arms. Consequently, the combination of authoritarian state ideologies, the systematic and recurrent use of state violence in these countries has led to the rise of Kurdish opposition and resistance at various times and to varying degrees. While the Kurds became subordinated and silenced in the 20th century and their demand for self-determination has been brutally suppressed, at the turn of the 21st century, however, various political developments suggest a shift for the Kurds, including the establishment of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Kurdistan-Iraq (KRG), power-sharing between the federal government and the KRG, the establishment of the Democratic Federation of Northern Syria and the rise of pro-Kurdish political parties in Kurdistan-Turkey. Moreover, the question of Kurdistan is no longer a subject of countries ruling Kurdistan, but it has a regional and international dimension due to deterritorialized conflicts in the Middle East, where Kurds have become an important regional actor.

Janroj Yilmaz Keles is a Senior Research Fellow in Politics at Middlesex University Law School and a Visiting Fellow at London School of Economics (LSE), researching on peace and conflict, gender, political violence, ethnicity and nationalism, statelessness, migration, diasporas, (digital) social movements, and political communication. He has conducted research in the UK, Germany, Sweden, Kurdistan, Iraq, Lebanon and Sri Lanka. He is one of the co-investigators of GCRF HUB – Gender, Justice and Security and has published several co-authored and single-authored articles in peer-reviewed journals. He is the author of Media, Conflict and Diaspora (I.B. Tauris, 2015), and the editor of the British Sociological Association’s journal Work, Employment and Society.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82108071745?pwd=bjdyN1IwYVBXODQ5dG9zTWV1bUg4Zz09

Meeting ID: 821 0807 1745

Passcode: 649282

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.