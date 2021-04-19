The Vaccine and Its Distribution From a Jewish Perspective

Tue, Apr 20, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Join the first-ever AJU Scholars Symposium, dedicated to analyzing the changing nature of Jewish life before, during and after the global pandemic. You are invited to join this weekly intimate, unparalleled intellectual exploration as an active participant, where you will observe, discuss, review, and share feedback on the materials presented by AJU scholars and their guests. Each week, Prof. Michael Berenbaum will moderate a session by different scholars, who will present papers on a diverse set of topics.

This week, we welcome Rabbi Elliot Dorff of AJU and Professor Laurie Zoloth, the Margaret E. Burton Professor of Religion and Ethics at University of Chicago Divinity School. In the current pandemic, at various times and places, both ventilators and vaccinations have been in short supply and desperately needed. Even though the classical Jewish tradition did not face such shortages in medical resources, largely because medical interventions to prevent or treat diseases were largely ineffective before the 20th century and therefore not desired, Jewish communities did face shortages in funds to redeem captives and to help the poor.

We will examine Jewish sources that seek to determine how such scarce resources should be distributed and discuss how they might give us moral guidance as to how to apportion ventilators and vaccines today, with comparative viewpoints from the Western philosophic tradition.

April 20th Presenters:

Rabbi Elliot Dorff, Rector, American Jewish University

Professor Laurie Zoloff, Margaret E. Burton Professor of Religion and Ethics; University of Chicago Divinity School