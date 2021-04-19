Support Our Future Leaders

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
The Vaccine and Its Distribution From a Jewish Perspective

The Media Line Staff
04/19/2021

Tue, Apr 20, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($40) here.

Join thought leaders and rabbis for weekly explorations of the present and future of Jewish life, engage and share your insight.

About this Event

Note: This is a 90-minute lecture running on Tuesday, 4/20/21 @ 2pm-3:30pm PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

Join the first-ever AJU Scholars Symposium, dedicated to analyzing the changing nature of Jewish life before, during and after the global pandemic. You are invited to join this weekly intimate, unparalleled intellectual exploration as an active participant, where you will observe, discuss, review, and share feedback on the materials presented by AJU scholars and their guests. Each week, Prof. Michael Berenbaum will moderate a session by different scholars, who will present papers on a diverse set of topics.

This week, we welcome Rabbi Elliot Dorff of AJU and Professor Laurie Zoloth, the Margaret E. Burton Professor of Religion and Ethics at University of Chicago Divinity School. In the current pandemic, at various times and places, both ventilators and vaccinations have been in short supply and desperately needed. Even though the classical Jewish tradition did not face such shortages in medical resources, largely because medical interventions to prevent or treat diseases were largely ineffective before the 20th century and therefore not desired, Jewish communities did face shortages in funds to redeem captives and to help the poor.

We will examine Jewish sources that seek to determine how such scarce resources should be distributed and discuss how they might give us moral guidance as to how to apportion ventilators and vaccines today, with comparative viewpoints from the Western philosophic tradition.

Spaces to each session are extremely limited to give ample opportunity for discussion, so we encourage you to enroll today to participate in this premier opportunity.

April 20th Presenters:

Rabbi Elliot Dorff, Rector, American Jewish University

Professor Laurie Zoloff, Margaret E. Burton Professor of Religion and Ethics; University of Chicago Divinity School

