‘The Wolf of Baghdad’: Book Review With Carol Isaacs
Mideast Streets
Jewish Diaspora
Iraq
Book review

‘The Wolf of Baghdad’: Book Review With Carol Isaacs

The Media Line Staff
10/08/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 6 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1).

Zoom link here.

The Wolf of Baghdad, Carol Isaacs’ highly acclaimed animated memoir of Jewish life in Iraq, premiered by Harif in 2018, has been turned into a book. For this week’s international Lockdown Lecture, Harif is joining forces with the Spanish and Portuguese synagogue in Montreal, Canada’s oldest, to bring you an interview with Carol – a cartoonist and musician as well as filmmaker – and a discussion of her book.

Harif is a UK charity representing Jews from North Africa and the Middle East, and dedicated to promoting their history, culture and heritage. This event is part of Harif’s Lockdown Lectures series.

