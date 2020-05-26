‘These Birds Walk’ & ‘Ghosts of Sugarland’ + Director Q&A

Date and time: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 8 to 10:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Other Cinemas are delighted to be joined by Bassam Tariq, director of Mogul Mowgli, the upcoming film starring Brent’s own, Riz Ahmed.

Join us on Wednesday, May 27 as we screen two films by the incredibly talented and award-winning filmmaker, Bassam Tariq.

We will be live screening two of his multi-award-winning documentaries, These Birds Walk and Ghosts of Sugar Land. The screening will be followed by a discussion between Bassam and Nausheen Dadabhoy, a Pakistani-American cinematographer from California.

The films will be livestreamed at 8 pm BST with the discussion taking place just after 9:30 pm.

Once you have signed up we will send you details about how to tune in, closer to the date.

These Birds Walk (2013) – 71 minutes

A poor runaway boy and a reluctant ambulance driver in Karachi. Their two lives come together through a dying humanitarian upon whom so much of their daily lives depend.

New Yorker Magazine’s top 50 films of the 21st century // NY Times’ Critic’s Pick

Ghosts of Sugar Land (2020) – 21 minutes

A group of friends in Texas attempt to reconcile the disappearance of a close friend, and live with the consequences of his actions.

Winner of Sundance Short Film Jury Prize: 2019 // shortlisted for the 2020 Oscars // Winner of Outstanding Non-Fiction Short at Cinema Eye Honors 2020

BIOS:

Bassam Tariq is a documentary and narrative filmmaker. His debut feature MOGUL MOWGLI (starring Riz Ahmed) premiered at Berlinale 2020 and won the International Critics Prize. He is a TED Fellow and was named Filmmaker Magazine’s “25 New Faces of Independent Film.” His previous short GHOSTS OF SUGAR LAND (2019) won the Short Film Jury Prize at Sundance and released as a Netflix Original. His first feature documentary, THESE BIRDS WALK, premiered at SXSW and is distributed by Oscilloscope Laboratories. THESE BIRDS WALK was named by IndieWire, The Playlist and Sights + Sound Magazine as one of the best movies of 2013. It was also named one of the 50 best foreign films of the 21st century by the New Yorker.

In 2015, he was a fellow of Sundance’s Art Of Non-Fiction Residency and participated in the 2017 Sundance Screenwriters’ Lab for his first narrative feature. In 2019, he accepted the Field of Vision Fellowship helmed by Laura Poitras. He lives between New York, London and Houston with his young and supportive family. http://cargocollective.com/denrae

Nausheen Dadabhoy is a Pakistani-American cinematographer from California. She received her MFA in cinematography from the American Film Institute. Nausheen has lensed a number of narrative and documentary films, including J’ADORE NAWAL (2018), for HBO Documentaries, which premiered at Sundance; LA FEMME ET LE TGV (2016), a live-action short film Oscar nominee; Emmy winning ARMED WITH FAITH (2018 additional camera), WAR TO BE HER (2016) which aired on POV, and CONSCIENCE POINT (2019) which aired on Independent Lens. Nausheen’s films have screened at festivals worldwide including TIFF, Tribeca, AFI Fest, Locarno and have appeared on Netflix, PBS, Showtime, and Al Jazeera.

Nausheen has been a Film Independent Project:Involve Fellow (2011), a Berlin Talents participant (2017), a Firelight Fellow (2018), and a Chicken & Egg Eggcelerator Lab Fellow (2019). She was part of DOCNYC’s inaugural “40 Under 40” list which features the talented and diverse voices in documentary filmmaking.

Other Cinemas is a project set up to share the films and stories of non-white people in spaces and ways that aren’t alienating to these communities. We focus on films and documentaries by established non-white filmmakers and invite them to share their journeys, struggles and successes in the field. Other Cinemas also champions new and emerging non-white filmmakers in the hopes of building spaces and connections which are sustaining to these filmmakers who often struggle in a sector that is hostile to them. Other Cinemas was established by Turab Shah and Arwa Aburawa, two local filmmakers who wanted to make the world of film more accessible to non-white communities.

This film screening will be the sixth in our program of events as part of Brent’s Borough of Culture 2020 program. The program is co-supported by Wembley Park.