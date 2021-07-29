Thu, Jul 29, 2021, 10 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3), 3 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4), 12 noon Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Join the Genesis 123 Foundation for a behind the scene analysis of the film Til Kingdom Come and how that portrays and misrepresents the phenomena of Christian support for Israel, and the realities of that relationship.

Because of the pandemic, over the past year we launched Inspiration from Zion, a popular webinar series that’s connected people from all over the world with Israel, and interesting people in, and inspiring stories about Israel. I hope you have found these meaningful and, indeed, inspiring.

In case you missed it or have yet to sign up, I am pleased to invite you to our next webinar that will be taking place on Thursday, July 29 at 10:00pm Israel time, 3:00pm Eastern/12:00pm Western time (US). As much as we have had truly incredible programs over the past year, this one will be one of the best, and most important. You don’t want to miss it.

The event Til Kingdom Come Unmasked will explore and reveal details about a recent Israeli documentary that’s taken an unfortunate and misleading direction to depict Christian support for Israel as something that’s malicious, an unholy alliance of Jews and Christians. It’s not only misleading, but it depicts a strong bias of the producers about which, as an Israeli Jew, I am deeply frustrated and embarrassed. I have written about it here if you’d like a primer.

Because our mission is to build bridges and create understanding, not to further promote negative stereotypes, it’s important to discuss the depth and breadth of why Christians do love and support Israel, as well as to address the false impressions and inaccuracies in the film. We will explore issues related to the film, including what was said, what was edited out, content that was made up, and what was not said but critical to understand. Advance registration is required.

We will be joined by Pastor Boyd Bingham of the Binghamtown Baptist Church who was featured in the film. Pastor Boyd will share candid insight about the film, along with Dr. Tricia Miller, Christian Media Analyst of CAMERA, an authority on false and misleading depictions of Israel in the media with expertise in the Christian world.

As always, all Inspiration from Zion programs are free. Please join us and feel free to share with those who may find this of interest.