Times of Disruption, Times of Construction, Young Voices From Lebanon
Mideast Streets
Lebanon
young people
Youth
future

Times of Disruption, Times of Construction, Young Voices From Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
03/26/2021

Fri, 26 Mar 2021 14:30 - 16:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Young Lebanese, Palestinians and Syrians join us from Lebanon to share their vision of the future and their aspirations in a country and a region marked by uncertainty due to multiple crises including the financial crisis, the recent blast, Covid-19 and the conflict in the neighbouring country of Syria.

How do these young people plan their future in these disruptive times?

The discussion will be moderated by humanitarian practitioner Basma El Doukhi and anthropologist Hala Abou Zaki. Both have been working in Lebanon.

This event is part of a research programme with the Centre for Development and Emergency Practice (CENDEP) called “From education to employment: trajectories for young people in Lebanon and Jordan in the context of protracted displacement”.

The project is conducted in partnership with the Center for Lebanese studies (CLS) in Lebanon. The project is funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) and the International Development Research Center (IDRC). The research seeks to analyse the trajectories from education to employment of young refugees and nationals in different regions of Lebanon and Jordan. It analyzes individual’s trajectories by understanding how young people navigate uncertainty and strategise according to the possibilities they identify and may be able to negotiate.

Learn more about the project here.

Hosts for the evening

Hala Abou Zaki has several years of experience in studying exile and refugee camps in the Middle East. She got a PhD in Social Anthropology and Ethnology from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales (EHESS) in France. Her doctoral research focused on the Shatila Palestinian refugee camp in the southern suburb of Beirut, in Lebanon. In parallel, she has worked on people from Syria who took refuge in Palestinian camps in Lebanon after 2011 and on Palestinian family dispersions in context of war. As a postdoctoral researcher at CENDEP, she is currently collaborating on the research project ‘From Education to Employment’.

Basma El Doukhi is a Chevening scholar for 2019/2020 and a Rebecca Dyknes award holder from UK embassy in Lebanon. Before completed my Masters at Oxford Brookes University in 2020, I worked as protection and community based humanitarian and development professional with UNHCR, UNRWA and many international NGOs in Lebanon and Syria. I have been actively involved in humanitarian and development work with refugees and asylum seekers for the past ten years including working on topics in relation to sexual and gender based violence, child protection, prevention and response activities and community outreach and mobilization support programs including advocacy.

Joining us from Lebanon (TBC)

Event Notice: This event will be recorded on Zoom and published on our social media and YouTube channel after the event. If you attend you have the option of turning off your camera.

Event organiser: This event has been organised by the Oxford Human Rights Festival; Planning Committee; Centre of Development and Emergency Practice (CENDEP) at Oxford Brookes University.

When you sign up: When registering with Eventbrite to book tickets please read Eventbrite’s T&Cs and privacy policy carefully about whether or not to subscribe to any additional Eventbrite marketing, please be aware that they are an external company and their privacy policy will be different to the one of Oxford Brookes University.

