Starts on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 5:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

How a flawed legal system and a multibillion-dollar PR machine are used to provide legitimacy to the abuses committed by the UAE’s regime.

About this event

The European Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (ECDHR), the International Campaign for Freedom in the UAE (ICFUAE), ALQST and the International Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ICJHR) are organizing a high-level, virtual panel event on Tools of Repression in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

We want to devote this event to courageous human rights activists, who defend the rights of all citizens in the UAE, as well as to turn the spotlight on the reality of human rights abuses committed by the UAE government behind a façade of tolerance and openness.

The panel will consist of:

1) Brian Dooley , a United Nations Senior Advisor.

, a United Nations Senior Advisor. 2) Oscar Jenz , a United Arab Emirates Country Coordinator for Amnesty International UK.

, a United Arab Emirates Country Coordinator for Amnesty International UK. 3) Hiba Zayadin , a researcher in the Middle East and North Africa division of Human Rights Watch.

, a researcher in the Middle East and North Africa division of Human Rights Watch. 4) Matthew Hedges, a UK academic in International relations, Security Studies, Authoritarianism & Arabian Peninsula.

The event will be at 16:00 PM (UK time), 17:00 PM (Brussels time)