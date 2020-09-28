Transnational Series Presents: Sulaiman Addonia and Kapka Kassabova

Date and time: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Sulaiman Addonia and Kapka Kassabova discuss their new books Silence Is My Mother Tongue and To The Lake: A Balkan Journey of War and Peace.

Join the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith for a conversation between writers Sulaiman Addonia and Kapka Kassabova as they discuss home, landscape, and migration.

About the books and authors:

Sulaiman Addonia spent his early life in a refugee camp and went on to earn an MA from the University of London. His novel The Consequences of Love was shortlisted for the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize and translated into more than twenty languages.

With a cast of complex, beautifully drawn characters, Sulaiman Addonia details the textures and rhythms of everyday life in a refugee camp in Sudan, and questions what it means to be an individual when one has lost all that makes a home or a future. Intimate and subversive, Silence Is My Mother Tongue dissects the ways society wages war on women and explores the stories we must tell to survive in a broken, inhospitable environment.

———

Lake Ohrid and Lake Prespa. Two ancient lakes joined by underground rivers. Two lakes that seem to hold both the turbulent memories of the region’s past and the secret of its enduring allure. Two lakes that have played a central role in Kapka Kassabova’s maternal family. In To the Lake, Kassabova sets out to resolve her own ancestral legacy and in the process locates a deeper inquiry into how geography and politics imprint themselves upon families and nations, one that confronts her with universal questions about human suffering and the capacity for change.

Kapka Kassabova grew up in Sofia, Bulgaria, and now lives in the Scottish Highlands. Her book Border: A Journey to the Edge of Europe was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Awards.

