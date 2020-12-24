This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Travel Abroad – Visit Jasmine’s Middle East! Video/PDF Program
Mideast Streets
Children
girls
Disney
Scouts

Travel Abroad – Visit Jasmine’s Middle East! Video/PDF Program

The Media Line Staff
12/24/2020

Jan 9, Feb 13, Mar 13, 7-8 am Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

Visit Agrabah, learn about the real Jasmine, meet a heroine of Arabic literature, try Arabic Dance, Crafts, Patch and Optional Favors

This program will be available for viewing in mid-January in the form of Video and PDF and is only available through March. There is no live program. Girls and Troops can complete at their convenience.-makes a great individual activity, troop meeting or Thinking Day Event.

Must register by Jan 2 so we can order enough favors. The multiple program dates keep this event listing current.

  • Visit the “Real” Agrabah
  • Did Disney create the Jasmine and Aladdin story?
  • Do women really walk around dressed like Jasmine?
  • Meet Scheherazade – a heroine of Arabic literature.
  • Try Arabic/Belly Dance?
  • Learn what the Hamsa and Eye symbols mean
  • Themed Crafts, Activities, Color Sheets
  • Make your own Passport
  • Travel Abroad Program Patch
  • Beautiful Release Your Inner Genie patch available from https://madaboutfunpatches.com
  • Optional Favors/Souvenirs – Arabic Dance Hip Scarf, Hamsa Bracelet AND Link to free beginner’s belly dance class
  • $25 per girl Includes Program Video/PDF, Favors (Arabic Dance Hip Scarf, Hamsa Bracelet, Link to Free beginners belly dance class) and Travel Abroad patch.
  • Program will fulfill requirements for a number or dancing, sports, exercise-based badges all levels- see below

$10 per girl Program Video/PDF, plus Travel Abroad patch mailed

Troops of 10 or more can get a $7.50 per girl rate with Travel Abroad Patch mailed to one address. $20 Optional Favors

This part of our Travel Abroad Series. Check out the other events.

Troops can save Eventbrite fees by paying with a check by mail. Email Jamal for more information.

Please contact Jamal Rubeiz with questions at jf.rubeiz@yahoo.com, Girl Scout Leader, GSCNC Community Program Partner, Small/Female Business Owner, Teacher, Mom

http://www.fancygirlteaparties.com/

Jasmine Program- can fulfill badge requirements for the following + items:

Brownie Dancer- Learn fun warm-ups, perform steps from new dances, and make a dance of your very own.

  1. Warm up and get moving+
  2. Try a new dance+
  3. Take to the floor like a dancer +
  4. Make up your own dance
  5. Show your moves!

Junior Playing the Past- Explore what it was like to live in the past. Dream up a character and get ready to live history!

  1. Decide who you are
  2. Create a costume +
  3. Experience daily life +
  4. Have some old-fashioned fun+
  5. Become your character

Junior Practice with Purpose- Have fun with athletics as you learn to improve a skill.

  1. Decide on your goal
  2. Increase your endurance +
  3. Build up your strength+
  4. Drill for skill+
  5. Practice, practice, practice! +

Cadettes Field Day-

  1. Team up and dress up +
  2. Host a historical game+
  3. Play a scientific game
  4. Find fun in fiction
  5. Stage your grand finale!

Senior Troupe Performer= Find out what goes into putting on a show.

  1. Pick your performance style +
  2. Find and develop material +
  3. Rehearse! +
  4. Launch your performance
  5. Put on your show

