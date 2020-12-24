Travel Abroad – Visit Jasmine’s Middle East! Video/PDF Program

Jan 9, Feb 13, Mar 13, 7-8 am Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Visit Agrabah, learn about the real Jasmine, meet a heroine of Arabic literature, try Arabic Dance, Crafts, Patch and Optional Favors

This program will be available for viewing in mid-January in the form of Video and PDF and is only available through March. There is no live program. Girls and Troops can complete at their convenience.-makes a great individual activity, troop meeting or Thinking Day Event.

Must register by Jan 2 so we can order enough favors. The multiple program dates keep this event listing current.

Visit the “Real” Agrabah

Did Disney create the Jasmine and Aladdin story?

Do women really walk around dressed like Jasmine?

Meet Scheherazade – a heroine of Arabic literature.

Try Arabic/Belly Dance?

Learn what the Hamsa and Eye symbols mean

Themed Crafts, Activities, Color Sheets

Make your own Passport

Travel Abroad Program Patch

Beautiful Release Your Inner Genie patch available from https://madaboutfunpatches.com

Optional Favors/Souvenirs – Arabic Dance Hip Scarf, Hamsa Bracelet AND Link to free beginner’s belly dance class

$25 per girl Includes Program Video/PDF, Favors (Arabic Dance Hip Scarf, Hamsa Bracelet, Link to Free beginners belly dance class) and Travel Abroad patch.

Program will fulfill requirements for a number or dancing, sports, exercise-based badges all levels- see below

$10 per girl Program Video/PDF, plus Travel Abroad patch mailed

Troops of 10 or more can get a $7.50 per girl rate with Travel Abroad Patch mailed to one address. $20 Optional Favors

This part of our Travel Abroad Series. Check out the other events.

Troops can save Eventbrite fees by paying with a check by mail. Email Jamal for more information.

Please contact Jamal Rubeiz with questions at jf.rubeiz@yahoo.com, Girl Scout Leader, GSCNC Community Program Partner, Small/Female Business Owner, Teacher, Mom

Jasmine Program- can fulfill badge requirements for the following + items:

Brownie Dancer- Learn fun warm-ups, perform steps from new dances, and make a dance of your very own.

Warm up and get moving+ Try a new dance+ Take to the floor like a dancer + Make up your own dance Show your moves!

Junior Playing the Past- Explore what it was like to live in the past. Dream up a character and get ready to live history!

Decide who you are Create a costume + Experience daily life + Have some old-fashioned fun+ Become your character

Junior Practice with Purpose- Have fun with athletics as you learn to improve a skill.

Decide on your goal Increase your endurance + Build up your strength+ Drill for skill+ Practice, practice, practice! +

Cadettes Field Day-

Team up and dress up + Host a historical game+ Play a scientific game Find fun in fiction Stage your grand finale!

Senior Troupe Performer= Find out what goes into putting on a show.