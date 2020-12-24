Travel Abroad – Visit Jasmine’s Middle East! Video/PDF Program
Jan 9, Feb 13, Mar 13, 7-8 am Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)
Visit Agrabah, learn about the real Jasmine, meet a heroine of Arabic literature, try Arabic Dance, Crafts, Patch and Optional Favors
This program will be available for viewing in mid-January in the form of Video and PDF and is only available through March. There is no live program. Girls and Troops can complete at their convenience.-makes a great individual activity, troop meeting or Thinking Day Event.
Must register by Jan 2 so we can order enough favors. The multiple program dates keep this event listing current.
- Visit the “Real” Agrabah
- Did Disney create the Jasmine and Aladdin story?
- Do women really walk around dressed like Jasmine?
- Meet Scheherazade – a heroine of Arabic literature.
- Try Arabic/Belly Dance?
- Learn what the Hamsa and Eye symbols mean
- Themed Crafts, Activities, Color Sheets
- Make your own Passport
- Travel Abroad Program Patch
- Beautiful Release Your Inner Genie patch available from https://madaboutfunpatches.com
- Optional Favors/Souvenirs – Arabic Dance Hip Scarf, Hamsa Bracelet AND Link to free beginner’s belly dance class
- $25 per girl Includes Program Video/PDF, Favors (Arabic Dance Hip Scarf, Hamsa Bracelet, Link to Free beginners belly dance class) and Travel Abroad patch.
- Program will fulfill requirements for a number or dancing, sports, exercise-based badges all levels- see below
$10 per girl Program Video/PDF, plus Travel Abroad patch mailed
Troops of 10 or more can get a $7.50 per girl rate with Travel Abroad Patch mailed to one address. $20 Optional Favors
Please contact Jamal Rubeiz with questions at jf.rubeiz@yahoo.com, Girl Scout Leader, GSCNC Community Program Partner, Small/Female Business Owner, Teacher, Mom
Jasmine Program- can fulfill badge requirements for the following + items:
Brownie Dancer- Learn fun warm-ups, perform steps from new dances, and make a dance of your very own.
- Warm up and get moving+
- Try a new dance+
- Take to the floor like a dancer +
- Make up your own dance
- Show your moves!
Junior Playing the Past- Explore what it was like to live in the past. Dream up a character and get ready to live history!
- Decide who you are
- Create a costume +
- Experience daily life +
- Have some old-fashioned fun+
- Become your character
Junior Practice with Purpose- Have fun with athletics as you learn to improve a skill.
- Decide on your goal
- Increase your endurance +
- Build up your strength+
- Drill for skill+
- Practice, practice, practice! +
Cadettes Field Day-
- Team up and dress up +
- Host a historical game+
- Play a scientific game
- Find fun in fiction
- Stage your grand finale!
Senior Troupe Performer= Find out what goes into putting on a show.
- Pick your performance style +
- Find and develop material +
- Rehearse! +
- Launch your performance
- Put on your show