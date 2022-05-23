Triple Goddessence Womens Circle (WOMEN OF TRUTH)
Wed, May 25, 2022 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)
Tickets (€13.96 – €19.30) here.
Location: Lempa, RC74+79X, Lempa, 8250 Lempa, Cyprus
A women’s circle to activate divine feminine energy in life, love and leadership. With personal growth expert and likeminded Awakening Women
About this event
Each month we gather every second Tuesday and every Sunday, plus share special posts in the group.
Wednesdays 5-7 pm CET
Circle on a theme that ignites your power in your Life, Love and
Leadership.
We travel each month into the AHA Experience to…
A.waken Attract
H.armonise Heal
A.rrive Abundant
Triple Goddess teaching is all about the essence of goddess archetypes and how they can connect us back to a divine element of the feminine. Uniting this sacred triad of feminine life cycles within us, we can and must create an expansion into our own new version of femininity…for our changing times.
Join Women of Truth Founder Helen Argyrou and Natural Healing therapist Helena Georgiou in a profound sunset gathering that elevates higher knowing, truth and beauty all round.
Frame Drum sound journey
Meditation
Flaming heart activation
By donation of €12-18
Calling in our Goddessence Women’s spiritual growth group…
What are you calling in?
Sundays 930am CET
- Dance Meditation from seeds
- Complete NewMoon7DDance
- DreamDance
- SacredSymbol-TripleGoddess