Mideast Streets
US peace plan
Deal of the century
Israel
Palestinians

US Peace Plan: Moment of Truth for Israelis, Palestinians, Mideast, and West

The Media Line Staff
06/05/2020

Date and time: June 10, 2020, 12 noon Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Featuring Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser and Dan Diker

Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser is director of the Project on Regional Middle East Developments at the Jerusalem Center. He was formerly director-general of the Israel Ministry of Strategic Affairs and head of the Research Division of IDF Military Intelligence. Publications by Yossi Kuperwasser.

Dan Diker is director of the Political Warfare Project at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. A former director-general of the World Jewish Congress, he is also a research fellow, International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at IDC, Herzliya.

