Vegan Syrian Cookery Class with Yusuf

Starts on Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 6 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£20.00+£2.15 fee) here.

Join Yusuf in preparing a wonderful Syrian meal for his new online cookery class! This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food.

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours long. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes!

Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn! We will also send you a reminder email 3 days before the class takes place that will include the Zoom link, titled “Your upcoming online Migrateful Class”. You can also find the Zoom link on the Online Event Page, accessible through the link included in the Eventbrite reminder email.

Yusuf’s cook-along dishes will be Mutabq (fried aubergines) and Fattoush (Syrian salad)

Equipment List

1 Vegetable peeler

1 Chopping board

1 Knife

2 Frying pans

1 Large plate

1 Slotted spoon

1 Large mixing bowl

Ingredients List

2 aubergines

1 medium onion

1 ½ long green pepper

2 x 400g tinned chopped tomatoes

3 cloves garlic

1 small lettuce

3 medium tomatoes

1 cucumber

½ bunch spring onions

4 small radishes

2 Khubz Arabic flatbread (or pita bread)

1 lemon

½ pomegranate

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp pomegranate molasses

Vegetable oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Herbs and spices:

1 tbsp sumac

1 small bunch coriander

1 small bunch parsley

1 small bunch mint

Message from Yusuf: “Hello. I am Yusuf. I come from the North of Syria. I grew up in a big family where my mother spent every day cooking. Sitting down and eating all together was an essential part of my upbringing. An exciting part of this was that every day two to three neighbours would bring us dishes to eat and we would give them a dish in exchange. It was an amazing way to keep trying new things!

I joined Migrateful to give me a platform to integrate, cook and teach my recipes to different people from the around world. Food is what unites us. One of my favourite Syrian sayings is “the hungry bird doesn’t dance, so let’s break bread together and talk.”

Payments made through Paypal can take up to 48 hours to have the order confirmed. To guarantee your spot on a cookery class we recommend using a debit or credit card.