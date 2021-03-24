Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Vegetarian Iranian Cookery Class with Parastoo
Mideast Streets
cooking
food
Iran
vegetarian

Vegetarian Iranian Cookery Class with Parastoo

The Media Line Staff
03/24/2021

Starts on Thu, 25 Mar 2021 18:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£22.15) here.

Join Parastoo in preparing a wonderful Iranian meal for her online cookery class!

About this Event

ANNOUNCEMENT: After a long search, we found a fantastic space in the heart of London which ticks all the boxes to create the Migrateful Kitchen, where all our classes, events and training sessions can be held. A place that can finally be a “home away from home” for all our migrant chefs. Help us to build our very own cookery school in the heart of London by donating to our crowdfunder: https://www.spacehive.com/migrateful-cookery-school-a-long-term-home

Join Parastoo in preparing a wonderful Iranian meal for her online cookery class! She is a wonderful teacher, chef and storyteller. She will share the secrets to traditional Iranian dishes. This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food!

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours long. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes!

Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn! We will also send you a reminder email 3 days before the class takes place that will include the Zoom link, titled “Your upcoming online Migrateful Class”. You can also find the Zoom link on the Online Event Page, accessible through the link included in the Eventbrite reminder email.

Parastoo’s cook-along dishes will be Kashk-o Bademjan (aubergine with khask) and Masto Khiar (cucumber and yoghurt dip)

Equipment List

  • 1 Large frying pan
  • 1 Large serving dish
  • 1 Grater
  • 1 Mixing bowl

Ingredients List

  • 2 large aubergines
  • 1 large onion
  • 1 head of garlic
  • 100g of walnuts (or pecans or almonds)
  • 2 to 3 tbsp Kashk (liquid whey protein) available from Turkish or Iranian shops (or use greek yoghurt, or cream cheese mixed with a little water)
  • Vegetable oil
  • 1⁄2 cucumber
  • 300g Greek yogurt
  • 1 bottle of vegetable oil
  • Herbs and spices: turmeric, dried mint and fresh mint (optional)
  • Salt and black pepper
  • Flatbreads, for serving

Nice but optional:

  • 1⁄2 tsp of Saffron
  • Rose flowers

Message from Parastoo: “My name is Parastoo. I am from Iran. I grew up in the capital city Tehran, which is a very noisy and crowded city. When I think about Tehran I think of streets full of pastry shops filled with different types of savoury sweets, which is beautifully designed in a shiny see-through containers. The creamy pistachio cakes are the most popular cones that people approach first. In Iran food is very important, not only what we eat but the quality of what we eat is actually important. It’s a way to connect and socialise with each other. You could even find people in debt who choose to spend money on good food. Iranian food is very colourful and takes attention and time to prepare. Personally, I love cooking because I think it’s a way to express my creativity. I grew up eating my mum’s food who is very creative and bold with her cooking. I feel proud when people ask my mum to cook for big celebrations, because they know she can manage to prepare the traditional and delicious dishes.”

Payments made through Paypal can take up to 48 hours to have the order confirmed. To guarantee your spot on a cookery class we recommend using a debit or credit card.

