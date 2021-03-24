Vegetarian Iranian Cookery Class with Parastoo

Starts on Thu, 25 Mar 2021 18:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£22.15) here.

Join Parastoo in preparing a wonderful Iranian meal for her online cookery class!

About this Event

ANNOUNCEMENT: After a long search, we found a fantastic space in the heart of London which ticks all the boxes to create the Migrateful Kitchen, where all our classes, events and training sessions can be held. A place that can finally be a “home away from home” for all our migrant chefs. Help us to build our very own cookery school in the heart of London by donating to our crowdfunder: https://www.spacehive.com/migrateful-cookery-school-a-long-term-home

Join Parastoo in preparing a wonderful Iranian meal for her online cookery class! She is a wonderful teacher, chef and storyteller. She will share the secrets to traditional Iranian dishes. This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food!

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours long. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes!

Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn! We will also send you a reminder email 3 days before the class takes place that will include the Zoom link, titled “Your upcoming online Migrateful Class”. You can also find the Zoom link on the Online Event Page, accessible through the link included in the Eventbrite reminder email.

Parastoo’s cook-along dishes will be Kashk-o Bademjan (aubergine with khask) and Masto Khiar (cucumber and yoghurt dip)

Equipment List

1 Large frying pan

1 Large serving dish

1 Grater

1 Mixing bowl

Ingredients List

2 large aubergines

1 large onion

1 head of garlic

100g of walnuts (or pecans or almonds)

2 to 3 tbsp Kashk (liquid whey protein) available from Turkish or Iranian shops (or use greek yoghurt, or cream cheese mixed with a little water)

Vegetable oil

1⁄2 cucumber

300g Greek yogurt

1 bottle of vegetable oil

Herbs and spices: turmeric, dried mint and fresh mint (optional)

Salt and black pepper

Flatbreads, for serving

Nice but optional:

1⁄2 tsp of Saffron

Rose flowers

Message from Parastoo: “My name is Parastoo. I am from Iran. I grew up in the capital city Tehran, which is a very noisy and crowded city. When I think about Tehran I think of streets full of pastry shops filled with different types of savoury sweets, which is beautifully designed in a shiny see-through containers. The creamy pistachio cakes are the most popular cones that people approach first. In Iran food is very important, not only what we eat but the quality of what we eat is actually important. It’s a way to connect and socialise with each other. You could even find people in debt who choose to spend money on good food. Iranian food is very colourful and takes attention and time to prepare. Personally, I love cooking because I think it’s a way to express my creativity. I grew up eating my mum’s food who is very creative and bold with her cooking. I feel proud when people ask my mum to cook for big celebrations, because they know she can manage to prepare the traditional and delicious dishes.”

Payments made through Paypal can take up to 48 hours to have the order confirmed. To guarantee your spot on a cookery class we recommend using a debit or credit card.