View THE LAST SERMON Online for Free

The Queens World Film Festival was canceled and so was the American premiere of THE LAST SERMON at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria – one of the best spaces to see film in New York City.

Within minutes of that news, Hilarie Viener came up with an idea to have her client, Charles Pankey, the CRO of Discovered.TV – a streaming platform that was just getting ready to launch – host the entire 10th Queens World Film Festival on his platform!

It is now working. THE LAST SERMON is being seen all over the world for free. It will remain online until Monday, March 23 at 10:30 pm EST.

The YouTube trailer explains everything.

Anyone in the world, on any device, can view THE LAST SERMON here in its entirety, free of charge, until Monday, March 23 at 10:30 pm EST.