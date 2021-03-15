Mon, 15 Mar 2021 17:00 - 17:40 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join us in an online Vigil for Syria, marking ten years of the Syrian conflict, as a public expression of solidarity with the Syrian people.

About this Event

Monday, 15 March marks the 10th year of the conflict in Syria. The people of Syria continue to face great instability, with around 80% of the population currently estimated to be living in poverty. Food insecurity and human rights violations are issues of great concern. This leaves us in no doubt of the ongoing pain and suffering experienced by men, women and children caught up in the conflict. Many Syrians have been displaced to neighbouring countries and have sought refuge across the world.

Please join Christians across Scotland in an online Vigil for Syria as a public expression of solidarity with Syrians affected by the conflict both in Syria and those living here in Scotland and other countries. We will hear from a Syrian pastor and bear witness to the long years of the conflict, taking time to hold silence by the lighting of ten candles and to pray, reflect and respond in the shared space together.

Please have a candle and matches to join the lighting ceremony at home, if you wish.

There will be time to stay longer for questions and to chat after the vigil is over.

The Vigil for Syria is organised by Scottish Faiths Action for Refugees, the Church of Scotland, Edinburgh City Mission and Mustard Seed Edinburgh and will feature a time of prayer. Everyone is welcome.

This is not a political event.

The event will be held in English.

Whether or not you are able to join the vigil, join us in an act of solidarity by lighting a candle and sharing a photo with the hashtag #ScotlandWithSyria.