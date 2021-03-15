Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Vigil for Syria
Mideast Streets
Syria
Syrian civil war

Vigil for Syria

The Media Line Staff
03/15/2021

Mon, 15 Mar 2021 17:00 - 17:40 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Join us in an online Vigil for Syria, marking ten years of the Syrian conflict, as a public expression of solidarity with the Syrian people.

About this Event

Monday, 15 March marks the 10th year of the conflict in Syria. The people of Syria continue to face great instability, with around 80% of the population currently estimated to be living in poverty. Food insecurity and human rights violations are issues of great concern. This leaves us in no doubt of the ongoing pain and suffering experienced by men, women and children caught up in the conflict. Many Syrians have been displaced to neighbouring countries and have sought refuge across the world.

Please join Christians across Scotland in an online Vigil for Syria as a public expression of solidarity with Syrians affected by the conflict both in Syria and those living here in Scotland and other countries. We will hear from a Syrian pastor and bear witness to the long years of the conflict, taking time to hold silence by the lighting of ten candles and to pray, reflect and respond in the shared space together.

Please have a candle and matches to join the lighting ceremony at home, if you wish.

There will be time to stay longer for questions and to chat after the vigil is over.

The Vigil for Syria is organised by Scottish Faiths Action for Refugees, the Church of Scotland, Edinburgh City Mission and Mustard Seed Edinburgh and will feature a time of prayer. Everyone is welcome.

This is not a political event.

The event will be held in English.

Whether or not you are able to join the vigil, join us in an act of solidarity by lighting a candle and sharing a photo with the hashtag #ScotlandWithSyria.

