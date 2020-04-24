Violence Against Women and Girls: The Case of Saudi Arabia

Date and time: April 30, 2020, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Register here.

You must also register via this Zoom link in order to receive your individualized link for the actual event – if you only register via Eventbrite, you will NOT receive the confirmation email from Zoom with instructions and the actual webcast link to watch the event.

This talk will explore violence against women and girls (VAWG) in Saudi Arabia as a case study to understand the interconnectedness of violence with gender inequality and women’s limited representation in power and decision-making. VAWG will be explored in the context of Saudi Arabia, while drawing parallels with neighboring countries and the Arab region as a whole. In particular, a focus on patriarchal relations, honor-related cultural norms, and social and economic policies will be presented in relation to violence perpetration and prevention. Also explored will be how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts VAWG. Finally, an overview of culturally tailored prevention strategies will be discussed.

Speaker: Hala Aldosari is a Saudi scholar and activist whose work focuses on women’s rights in Arab societies, violence against women, and the “guardianship” system in Saudi Arabia. She joined the MIT Center for International Studies (CIS) as its 2019-2020 Robert E Wilhelm Fellow.

Discussant: Rothna Begum is senior researcher for the Women’s Rights Division of Human Rights Watch. Prior to joining HRW, Rothna worked for Amnesty International researching human rights in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Co-sponsors: MIT Center for International Studies (CIS)

Free & open to the public

For more information or accessibility accommodations please contact starrforum@mit.edu. Also watch it on Facebook live at http://bit.ly/FacebookCIS or on-demand on YouTube at http://bit.ly/CISYouTube.

Sign up for Starr Forum emails to get notified about upcoming events at http://bit.ly/StarrForumEmail

A full listing of Starr Forums is available at http://bit.ly/UpcomingSF