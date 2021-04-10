Virtual Beauty Masterclass

Sat, 10 Apr 2021 18:30 - 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets here.

Join us for four weeks of beauty masterclasses from the comfort of your home! Learn from professionals and support a great cause!

About this Event

Back by popular demand our charity workshop land for the fourth time but this time we are going virtual!

Join us for four weeks of classes from some of the finest Pro-Artists in the wedding industry. Learn the latest tricks of the trade and improve your make-up skills, skincare, hair and hijab styling.

All proceeds raised from the workshops will go toward supporting Syrian and Yemeni refugee families this winter!

Limited early bird tickets available so donate now to avoid disappointment.

Saturday 20th March: Hijab Styling Masterclass

6.30-8pm Uzma Chaudhri (@uzmahijabstylist)

Saturday 27th March: Hairstyling Masterclass

6.30pm-8pm Styled by Malia

Saturday 3rd April: Beauty and Skincare masterclass

6.30-8pm: Dr Ayah (BDS BSc Hons)

Saturday 10th April: Makeup Masterclass

6.30-8pm Fatimah Vadia (Bridal Hair & Makeup Artist)