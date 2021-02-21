Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Virtual Guided Historical Experience of Istanbul, Turkey
Mideast Streets
Istanbul
Turkey
virtual tour

Virtual Guided Historical Experience of Istanbul, Turkey

The Media Line Staff
02/21/2021

Mon, Feb 22, 2021, 7 to 8:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($17.55) here.

Join a live virtual guide to explore the history and majesty of Istanbul!

Istanbul, Turkey is one of the most beautiful, and culturally intriguing in the entire world. Today, join two live virtual tour guides as we learn the history and view the highlights of this amazing European and Asian City.

Begin with a fascinating virtual experience into Istanbul’s Roman. Byzantine and Ottoman history on the city. Then, we will explore the city and explore this history of sites such as the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, Grand Bazaar, the Topkapi Palace and much more!

Note: Our live guides will be using photos, art (and perhaps other media) during the tour. They will cover the history and modern significance of each location. we visit.)

Note: All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 30 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
