Virtual Guided Tour: Borders of Israel

Tue, Mar 16, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($22.85) here.

Note: This is not a political event, nor will it take sides in any modern or historical conflicts.

From the Golan Heights to the Sinai! From the Good Fence and Beqaa Valley (Lebanon) to the Allenby Bridge (Jordan)

Understanding the historical events and background of the border between the Gaza strip and Israel, we will “meet” (via pre-recorded video) some of the Israeli residents of this area and hear about their life in this region.

We will check out the border with Jordan and with Egypt to better understand the context of the Peace Treaties that have allowed for international relations to begin.

From there, we will head north and hear about life on the border with Lebanon from some Kibbutz residents, before hiking the magnificent the Golan Heights at perhaps the most tense area in the country.

Note: Our live tour guide will be using photos, art (and perhaps other media) during the tour. He will cover the history and art significance (with some interpretations).

Note: All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 30 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).