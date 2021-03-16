Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Virtual Guided Tour: Borders of Israel
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Israel
Borders

Virtual Guided Tour: Borders of Israel

The Media Line Staff
03/16/2021

Tue, Mar 16, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($22.85) here.

Note: This is not a political event, nor will it take sides in any modern or historical conflicts.

From the Golan Heights to the Sinai! From the Good Fence and Beqaa Valley (Lebanon) to the Allenby Bridge (Jordan)

Understanding the historical events and background of the border between the Gaza strip and Israel, we will “meet” (via pre-recorded video) some of the Israeli residents of this area and hear about their life in this region.

We will check out the border with Jordan and with Egypt to better understand the context of the Peace Treaties that have allowed for international relations to begin.

From there, we will head north and hear about life on the border with Lebanon from some Kibbutz residents, before hiking the magnificent the Golan Heights at perhaps the most tense area in the country.

Note: Our live tour guide will be using photos, art (and perhaps other media) during the tour. He will cover the history and art significance (with some interpretations).

Note: All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 30 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).

Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
