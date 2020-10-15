We CRY Together – India and Israel

Date and time: October 24, 2020, 7 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

We CRY Together celebrates two artists who have created pieces that represent where they call home.

We will gather online to showcase these two creators.

Mynah Marie – Israel

Born in Montreal, Canada from a Portuguese family, Mynah Marie has been living the life of a nomad for the past 15 years. Her work as a musician gave her the opportunity to collaborate with an impressive variety of artists from Mexico, India, Israel, France and Nepal to name a few. In 2016, Mynah discovered herself a passion for computer programming. Motivated by the desire to find her creative freedom as a solo performer, her project Earth To Abigail was born soon after she discovered Sonic Pi. Now, she creates music with computer code along with her voice and instrument, integrating electronic soundscapes into her songwriting.

Gurpreet Dhariwal – India

Gurpreet Dhariwal has done her masters but found her bliss in writing when she was 18 years old. She is the author of the book, “My Soul Rants”. She has published many of her writings in magazines and books like eFiction India, The Stage, Crossroads, The Mirage, Breath of Verses and so on. She firmly believes in karma philosophy and humanity. Her writings focus on everyday trivial and poignant situations that are neglected in large. She is fond of sketching and painting and coming up with an idea of publishing more books while writing her novel.

About CRY

Making a living as a creative isn’t just about knowing how to reach an audience. There are emotional aspects that are just as important. Maybe you’re frustrated about finding time to create, maybe you have young kids, maybe money is an issue. All of this impacts your journey as a creative and that’s what CRY is about. This is a space to share all aspects of the creative journey – particularly the emotional ups and downs. It’s about dealing with the struggle of rejection and celebrating when someone acknowledges your work. It’s a space to creatively express yourself because that’s who you are and that’s what artists do.