WEBCONGRESS AFRICA 2022
Mideast Streets
Morocco
entrepreneurship
Innovation
high-tech

WEBCONGRESS AFRICA 2022

The Media Line Staff
12/18/2021

Tickets ($0 – $156.08) here.

Location: Marrakech, More Details Coming Soon!, Marrakech, Región de Marrakech-Safí 40000, Morocco

View Map

For the 1st time ever #WebCongress is coming to North Africa. The leading Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Tech Conference!

About this event

This event is part of the 2022 #MakeTheFuture Tour happening in America (United States, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador and the rest of Latin America).

1 DAY WITH CONFERENCES + WORKSHOPS +VIP NETWORKING PARTY (Exact date and venue coming very soon!)

Conferences will be in English and French.

IN-PERSON IN MOROCCO:

An event experience designed to help prepare businesses & people for the challenges of the future. In digital marketing, innovation, entrepreneurship, e-commerce, social media, analytics, advertising and new technologies.

In-person tickets are extremely limited, we want you to enjoy an intimate networking and inspiring experience with our founder @ouali and guests speakers!

VIRTUALLY FROM ANYWHERE:

The event is open and free for anyone connecting virtually, enjoy multiple talks, videos with experts, live sessions and an amazing networking app to help you enjoy the event and learn!

Come join us and meet internationally acclaimed experts, awards winning thought leaders, leading technology brands and speakers from multiple countries. @WebCongress has been hosting its events in 17 countries and 43 editions produced so far, our event is a recognized brand teaching and inspiring millions about how to Make a Better Future together.

Topics will include:

  • Digital Marketing Strategies and Planning
  • Social Media Advertising and Privacy
  • Data science and Digital Analytics
  • Trends per industries (education, travel, retail, fashion, media..)
  • Influencer and Content Strategies
  • SEO & Search Marketing tactics
  • E-commerce and driving online sales
  • AI & Intelligence applied to business
  • Leadership and Managing teams and startups in 2022
  • Creativity, Design and Digital Advertising
  • Entrepreneurship and Future of Business
  • Disruption and Digital Transformation for Companies

Contact us at africa@webcongress.com for any questions about tickets, sponsors, partnership and virtual expo.

magazine and news: webcongress.com

future events: webcongress.com/future

———

The WebCongress Africa event is a special edition of the WebCongress 2022 Make the Future Tour, and will be hosted in Marrakech, Morocco. It’s a 1 day long event, with conferences and panel in the morning, and workshops and masterclasses in the afternoon, with a closing ceremony and networking party.

