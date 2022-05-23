Weekly Scribal Workshop
Wed, May 25, 2022 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
Tickets ($20) here.
Location: Live The Bible, Chabad 58, Jerusalem, old city 9751620
One of a kind experience -Participate in our weekly workshop to get a feel of being a classically trained scribe. -Training on parchment
About this event
We would love for you to join us for this inspiring and unique workshop taking place every week in the old city.
Come learn how to write on parchment and meet some fantastic people while you’re at it! Learn about the Kabbalah of the ancient Hebrew alphabet and receive hands-on training.
For family and friends alike.