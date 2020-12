Mon, Dec 28, 2020, 6 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

To register, donate $18 to Uri L’Tzedek and then email eddie@utzedek.org to RSVP.

Join Eddie Chavez Calderon and Beth Strano from the International Rescue Committee for a virtual session about how national and community-level organizing assisted more than 40,000 asylum-seekers during their time of greatest need.