We’re on Our Way to Freedom Land

Thu, Apr 1, 2021 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets here.

Why is this night different? Because tonight we share old and new stories of liberation. Because tonight we ask big questions, sing and dance with friends, family and invited guests so everyone feels welcome. May our stories of the past build a transformed future where justice prevails.

Enjoy music & poetry from Jewish and African-American spiritual traditions

Celebrate community ritual leadership

Discover what freedom can look like in 2021

Rejoice and dance with Bruce Bierman

Bring matzah, maror, and a symbol of freedom that speaks to you in today’s world.