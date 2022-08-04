‘What are we looking at?’ Izik Lambez Exhibition

Now until Mon, Aug 8, 2022 6:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Location: Rothschild Blvd 49, Tel Aviv-Yafo

Painting / Sculptures Exhibition IZIK LAMBEZ Opening of the exhibition

About this event

Izik Lambez was born in Tel Aviv, Israel 1970.

Lived and worked in La Gomera, Canary Islands and Tel Aviv 1987-1991.

Studied and worked with the artist Joshua Griffit 1991-1994.

Studied and worked with the artist Menashe Kadishman (with whom he continued working until 2015) 1993-2000. Lived and worked in Naxos, Greece; Granada, Spain; La Gomera, Canary Islands, Gamboa, Bahia, Brazil. In 2000-2016 he settled in La Gomera and continued working in Tel Aviv.