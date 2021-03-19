Women Empowerment Program

What’s Happening in Northeast Syria: Der Ezzor?
Mideast Streets
Syria
Deir ez-Zor

What’s Happening in Northeast Syria: Der Ezzor?

The Media Line Staff
03/19/2021

Starts on Fri, 19 Mar 2021 18:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Join us on Zoom for a panel discussion with two speakers from Der Ezzor discussing the current political & social landscape of the region.

About this Event

Event will be hosted on Zoom, sent through registration ticket via Eventbrite.

10 years later and the war in Syria, significant as it is, has lost media attention. Nevertheless, resistance and the current events deserve as much attention as back in 2011. Therefore, on the 19th of March 2021, the Syria Society at SOAS will be welcoming two incredible speakers to discuss the developments of the Syrian revolution and current aid projects in the region of Der Ezzor as a commemorative event to raise attention to the 10th year of the revolution.

Our first speaker will be Omar Abu-Layla, founder of DeirEzzor24 Network and export on northeastern Syria. He is a graduate of Arabic Literature from the University of Damascus, an expert on security and governance in northeastern Syria and a refugee residing in Germany who runs the 6-year-old DeirEzzor24 Network. Abu Layla also manages the non-profit organization, Sam, which enhances the value of democracy and provides residents with local services. He will discuss the uprisings since 2011 in the specific region of Dez Ezzor, with a focus on the local developments of resistance, civilian life, the creation and mistakes of the FSA, as well as the role of propaganda with the region as its epicenter.

Our second speaker will be Jalal al-Hamid, a human rights specialist from the Justice for Life Organisation. This organisation operates locally in Eastern Syria and has worked for an accountability pathway in Syria and its relationship to IIIM and CII, supported the rights of participation for community groups such as youths and women in politics as well as promoting the concept of human rights. Justice For Life has published over 220 reports about human rights violations in Syria. Al-Hamid also works as a trainer in International Humanitarian law, international human rights law, and the documentation of human rights violations. In doing so he has led many panels and trainings with national and international organisations such as Ceasefire Center for Human Rights, the Sun Gate, Zenobia, and the For Justice Campaign. Additionally, he has written several articles about housing, land, and property regarding the seizure of civilian properties inside Syria.

Therefore, Der Ezzor is an incredibly important region where several organizations are doing important work on documentation, accountability, and human rights. This will be the focus and spotlight of our first 10-year anniversary talk.

We look forward to seeing you there!

