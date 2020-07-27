Why Did Vespasian And Titus Destroy the Temple? (in Hebrew)

Date and time: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 8:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (NIS 25 for adults, free for children) here.

We tend to look at the destruction only from the “Jewish” point of view, but in order to understand what happened in Jerusalem, it is important to examine what motivated the Romans. In this lecture, we will get to know the political climate in Rome that made possible the catastrophe that befell the Jewish people before 70 CE.

This is a story about crazy emperors and ambitious generals. Using historical sources and archaeological finds, we will try to understand: Did Jerusalem fall victim to intrigue at the top of the Roman Empire?

Dr. David Gurevitch is an archaeologist and researcher at Jerusalem at Bar-Ilan University. His field of expertise is the study of the Second Temple period. He previously served as a researcher at Harvard University, the Hebrew University and Yad Yitzhak Ben-Zvi.