Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Withdrawal From Afghanistan and the Future of Western Interventionism
Mideast Streets
US troop withdrawal
Afghanistan
Intervention

Withdrawal From Afghanistan and the Future of Western Interventionism

The Media Line Staff
10/07/2021

Thu, Oct 7, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

In our first episode of Global Insights, season 4, international experts examine the future of Afghanistan and Western interventionism.

About this event

From Soviet and American invasions, to the terrorist attacks of 9/11, to debates over the export of liberal democracy and economics abroad, Afghanistan has played a pivotal role in shaping theories and practices of state-building and international order. With the recent US withdrawal from the troubled state, we must beg the question once more: what does the future hold for Afghanistan, its role in the world, and the fate of Western interventionism?

Panelists

Henok Getachew is currently working as a researcher at the Institute of Strategic Affairs which is a semi-autonomous think tank in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He previously served as Assistant Professor of International Relations at Ethiopian Civil Service University’s School of Diplomacy and International Relations. He also served as a Conflict Analysis Specialist for the Danish Refugee Council. His research is focused on regional security governance, social cohesion, peace building, development, foreign policy and diplomacy.

Seyed Ali Hosseini is a PhD candidate at the BSIA and a former Human Rights Officer with the UN mission in Afghanistan. His research centers around peace, development, and culture.

Trevor McCrisken is Associate Professor, US Politics and International Studies at the University of Warwick where he researches United States foreign policy and US politics and culture.

During his 40 years as a US diplomat, Earl Anthony Wayne served as a senior policy maker in Washington and overseas as Ambassador, last in Mexico. Since 2016, he has written and spoken on a wide range of issues including Mexico, North America, Trade and Workforce Development. He teaches at American University’s School of International Service and serves as the co-chair of the Advisory Board of the Mexico Institute and oversees a project on implementation of USMCA at the Wilson Center.

Moderated by Ann Fitz-Gerald, Director, Balsillie School of International Affairs

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.