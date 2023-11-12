Women and Climate COP28 Gala Dinner

Wednesday, November 29 · 7:30 - 10:30pm • Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Fee: $162 USD

About: Maximize your impact at COP28 by networking with members of our community! No climate experience necessary!

Welcome to our COP28 Gala Dinner!

Women and Climate is back with another blockbuster event at COP28!

Our last event at NYC Climate Week September 2023 was sold out with over 200 individuals on the waitlist! Check it out here: https://www.womenandclimate.co/nycclimateweek2023

Going back to our roots of hosting dinners, our COP28 dinner is a special space for women to network, make new friends, enjoy delicious vegan fare, honor members of our community, and learn from experts through our programming which will include panels and fireside chats! As always, no climate experience necessary!

At COP28, we are excited to share and promote our Women and Climate Speaker Database and help events easily find incredible speakers! All women speakers are welcome to create a free profile! https://www.womenandclimate.co/speaker-database

Impact at COP28:

Hear from powerhouses from our community that have attended multiple COPs. What are they most excited at COP28? How will they maximize impact?

Women of the UAE: Climate Champions of the Region

Meet climate champions from the UAE! What was their path and how has being in the UAE uniquely supported their endeavors? Learn all that and more!

Women of Carbon: Career Conversations

Interested in the carbon markets space? Hear from our experts on how they got started in their careers, why this space is dynamic and growing, and how you can also start your career in carbon!

Stay tuned for all COP28 initiatives: https://www.womenandclimate.co/cop28