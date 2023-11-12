Women and Climate COP28 Gala Dinner
Wednesday, November 29 · 7:30 - 10:30pm • Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)
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Location: Vero Sky Bar at Hilton Jumeira Beach
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Location: Vero Sky Bar at Hilton Jumeira Beach
The Walk Dubai, Dubai – United Arab Emirates
Description: Women and Climate COP28 Gala Dinner
Date and time: Wednesday, November 29 · 7:30 – 10:30pm • Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)
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- Our program trained more than 100 journalists
- Calling out fake news and reporting real facts
Join us.
Support The Media Line. Save democracy.
Fee: $162 USD
About: Maximize your impact at COP28 by networking with members of our community! No climate experience necessary!
By Women & Climate
Welcome to our COP28 Gala Dinner!
Women and Climate is back with another blockbuster event at COP28!
OVERVIEW
Women and Climate is a global community and our goal is to create a joyful and safe space for more women to learn and talk about climate. In less than two years, our community of 60+ City Leads have hosted 60+ events across 30+ cities including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Seattle, London, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Munich, Paris, Doha, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Addis Ababa, and more!
Women and Climate is a global community and our goal is to create a joyful and safe space for more women to learn and talk about climate. In less than two years, our community of 60+ City Leads have hosted 60+ events across 30+ cities including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Seattle, London, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Munich, Paris, Doha, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Addis Ababa, and more!
Our last event at NYC Climate Week September 2023 was sold out with over 200 individuals on the waitlist! Check it out here: https://www.womenandclimate.co/nycclimateweek2023
Going back to our roots of hosting dinners, our COP28 dinner is a special space for women to network, make new friends, enjoy delicious vegan fare, honor members of our community, and learn from experts through our programming which will include panels and fireside chats! As always, no climate experience necessary!
At COP28, we are excited to share and promote our Women and Climate Speaker Database and help events easily find incredible speakers! All women speakers are welcome to create a free profile! https://www.womenandclimate.co/speaker-database
Impact at COP28:
Hear from powerhouses from our community that have attended multiple COPs. What are they most excited at COP28? How will they maximize impact?
Women of the UAE: Climate Champions of the Region
Women of the UAE: Climate Champions of the Region
Meet climate champions from the UAE! What was their path and how has being in the UAE uniquely supported their endeavors? Learn all that and more!
Women of Carbon: Career Conversations
Women of Carbon: Career Conversations
Interested in the carbon markets space? Hear from our experts on how they got started in their careers, why this space is dynamic and growing, and how you can also start your career in carbon!
Stay tuned for all COP28 initiatives: https://www.womenandclimate.co/cop28