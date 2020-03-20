Women in Innovation and Creativity Globally

International Conference Women Around the World in March 2020 in the Kingdom of Bahrain will bring together all the remarkable ladies around the world to think bigger for themselves and their businesses, expanding their creative approach, meeting other amazing women, hear their stories and ideas, and learn to think outside the box.

Inspiring & learning from each other is an opportunity to make lifelong connections and work on a big vision together!

This conference is organized by Stella Polare Boutique Events and is designed to provide a networking platform for our creative & innovative ladies from all around the World. The event is unpolitical.

Growing innovation to empower women and encourage gender equality allows leaders, businesses, governments, institutions and women themselves to create new solutions to the most challenging problems facing today’s world.

More than ever before, women are taking up leading roles, becoming influential and making their voices heard in most fields, like science, technology, business and the arts and others.

Let’s make our conference to be a good start to innovate and create a more positive, more powerful and kinder world today & tomorrow!

Women can achieve incredible feats when allowed to reach their potential!

March 26-29 at the Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa. Register here.