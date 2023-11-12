Workshop in Istanbul – Turkish Tile Art Painting
Sat., Nov. 25, 2023 11:00am - 2:00pm • Turkey Time (UTC+3)
Location: Karaköy
Kemankeş Avenue, Karaköy Istanbul, İstanbul 34000 – Turkey (terrace with beautiful Golden Horn view)
Description: Workshop in Istanbul – Turkish Tile Art Painting (NOT FREE)
About this event
Workshop – Turkish Tile Art Painting – One of the most artistic activities to do during your stay in Istanbul
Brief History of Turkish Ceramics
Turkish tile artworks, also known as Iznik ceramics, originated in the town of Iznik located in southwest Turkey. Skilled craftsmen in Iznik transitioned from producing simple earthenware pottery to creating intricately adorned fritware, the 16th-century tiles and wares are the best examples of this art. Fritware is a type of clay blended with quartz or ground glass, which turns white when fired. Inspired by their admiration for Chinese blue-and-white porcelain, the artisans of Iznik fused traditional Ottoman patterns and colors with Chinese influences to cater to the preferences of the Ottoman Court and royal families of the era.
During the 16th century, these exquisite tiles embellished imperial buildings and mosques in Istanbul, where they can still be admired today in many mosques, palaces, Turkish baths, and tomb complexes.
Turkish tiles and pottery works continue to captivate art enthusiasts and offer a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the region.
If you’re planning a visit to Istanbul and in search of engaging activities to partake in during your stay, our workshop is the perfect choice for you.
Don’t miss this opportunity to explore Turkish culture and unleash your inner artist. Reserve your spot now and let your creativity soar!
See you soon,