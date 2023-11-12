Workshop in Istanbul – Turkish Tile Art Painting

Agenda

11:00 AM – 11:05 AM

Introduction

11:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Brief History of Turkish Tile Art

11:15 AM – 2:00 PM

Important reminder: For any queries, please, contact our curator Naz (she/her) at naz@artofmotifs.com

Join us for a unique workshop on Turkish Tile Art Painting! Dive into the rich history and vibrant colors of this Turkish traditional art form. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced artist, this hands-on event is perfect for unleashing your creativity.

Date: Sat, November 25, 2023

Duration: 11 AM – 2 PM (3 hours)

Location: Karaköy, Istanbul, 34000 (terrace with beautiful Golden Horn view)

The cost of the workshop is US$50. This includes all necessary tools and a 20×20 cm tile for painting. After completing the workshop, you will take the finished product home. You can pay at the event.

• Floral motifs, such as tulips, hyacinths, and carnations, gained popularity during this period.

• Geometric patterns in tile panels are a prominent feature of Islamic art, often incorporating elements from nature. The purpose of these geometric designs is to encourage contemplation of the wonders of life and the magnificence of creation. Circles and complex patterns that seemingly continue to indefinitely convey the concept of infinite nature, while also highlighting how the infinite can be found within the smallest details.

Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing world of Turkish tile painting. Learn the intricate techniques and patterns that make this art so unique. One of the artisans and her apprentice from the Art of Motifs team will guide you through the process, ensuring you gain valuable skills and knowledge. Discover the joy of creating your own masterpiece as you experiment with colors and designs. This workshop offers a friendly and supportive environment, allowing you to express yourself freely. The price of the workshop also includes all the necessary tools and a tile measuring 20×20 cm designed for you to paint. You will take the finished product with you. Wrapping and packaging items will also be provided.——————————————Brief History of Turkish CeramicsTurkish tile artworks, also known as Iznik ceramics, originated in the town of Iznik located in southwest Turkey. Skilled craftsmen in Iznik transitioned from producing simple earthenware pottery to creating intricately adorned fritware, the 16th-century tiles and wares are the best examples of this art. Fritware is a type of clay blended with quartz or ground glass, which turns white when fired. Inspired by their admiration for Chinese blue-and-white porcelain, the artisans of Iznik fused traditional Ottoman patterns and colors with Chinese influences to cater to the preferences of the Ottoman Court and royal families of the era.During the 16th century, these exquisite tiles embellished imperial buildings and mosques in Istanbul, where they can still be admired today in many mosques, palaces, Turkish baths, and tomb complexes.

Turkish tiles and pottery works continue to captivate art enthusiasts and offer a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the region.

——————————————

If you’re planning a visit to Istanbul and in search of engaging activities to partake in during your stay, our workshop is the perfect choice for you.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore Turkish culture and unleash your inner artist. Reserve your spot now and let your creativity soar!

See you soon,