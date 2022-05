World Economic and Technology Summit (Dubai) 2022 -Leaders Summit

Wed, Jun 1, 2022 10:00 AM - Thu, Jun 2, 2022 4:30 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Location: Al Fay Rd – Dubai Production City – Dubai – United Arab Emirates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT OF LEADERS – an annual forum of investors, scientist, designers, commercial organizations, engineering and research institutions, academics, vice-chancellor institution presidents, rectors, professional bodies, private and public organizations from Nigeria and other countries.

The main topics for discussion in 2022 will be Arabia, Afro, Asia -European Summit 2022 –“Promoting Economic, Business and Security through Technologies ” Scheduled for 1st to 2nd June, 2022. (DUBAI LEADERS SUMMIT 2022)

International Summit of Leaders – is targeted at Leaders round the world and Youth in all fields, discipline especially as Administrators, Accountant, Managers, investors, scientist, designers, commercial organizations, engineering and research institutions, academics, directors, managers and professionals, International active entrepreneurs and consultants /Graduates.

https://summitofleaders.site123.me

Join us now to discuss about our future.

Main Objectives-

To discuss the issues that are facing our nations, countries, continent in the area of:

Education

Health

Science and Technologies

Youth Development

Economic Growth

Culture.

Guest Speakers are from:

Africa, Asia, America, Caribbean and European countries.

Summit Registration – Regular fee: $200

VIP fee: $550

Online participants Registration: $100

Summit Registration for Africa countries with visa invitation letter, excluding hotel accommodation, summit lunch and transportation – Regular fee: $450

VIP fee: $550

For Participation processing, please contact Unicaribbean Business School on hotline: +234-8024326624 or visit website: www.unicaribbeanedu.ng