Yallah! Let’s Cook!
Wed, Dec 2, 2020, 5 to 6 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+03)
Register here.
Learn how to prepare quick, budget-conscious, traditional foods from around the world – taught by home cooks! This month… Turkish Cuisine!
This is a virtual event that will take place on the first Wednesday of each month, from 5 to 6 pm.
It is open to adults and children (children under 12 must have adult supervision).
Food is a source of many things – pride, comfort, memories, (oh! and…) nourishment.
At a time when out of home dining options are becoming more and more limited, people are discovering (or rediscovering) their home cooking skills.
Yallah! Let’s Cook! is a series of cooking adventures that will take you around the world via food. With a different cuisine highlighted each month, you will join home cooks as they guide you through the process of cooking/baking their traditional foods.
All recipes will be easy, quick, affordable (5 Bahrain dinar or less = $15), and delicious.
This month features Funda Ornek and her Turkish Domates soslu köfte (meatballs in tomato sauce) and Pilav (rice).
Interested in Sharing?
If you are interested in sharing at a future event, fill out this form with your information and ideas. Two weeks before the event, we will reach out to confirm your place.