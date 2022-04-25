Yom Hashoah Ceremony in Roglit at the Wall of the Deportees (in French)

Thu, Apr 28, 2022 8:15 AM - 12:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Location: ARLOZOROFF TEL AVIV STATION, Tel Aviv Savidor Central railway station, TEL AVIV, 6936444

Travel to Roglit for Yom Hashoah on Thursday April 28, 2022 • Departure by bus on Thursday April 28 at 8:15 a.m. from Arlozorov station in Tel Aviv

10 a.m. CEREMONY AT THE DEPORTEES’ WALL

The commemorative ceremony of Yom Ha Shoah, in French, in Roglit, is organized by the Association of the Sons and Daughters of Jewish Deportees of France, under the High Presidency of Mr. Serge Klarsfeld, represented by Valérie Spira.

And the Aloumim Association (Israeli Association of Children hidden in France during the Shoah) chaired by Shlomo Balsam.

In the presence of his Excellency the Ambassador of France in Israel, Mr. Éric Danon, Consul General of France in Israel.

Also invited are the French diplomatic corps, the heads of French-speaking associations, and French-speakers from all over the country.

The Memorial to the Deportation of Jews from France is located in Roglit, in the forest of Beith-Shemesh, near Moshav Neve Michaël, overlooking the Valley of Elah. This monument was built by the Association of the Sons and Daughters of Jewish Deportees from France, chaired by Serge Klarsfeld.

HONOR TO THE RIGHTEOUS who saved at the risk of their lives thousands of Jews in France.

REGISTRATION FOR THE YOM A SHOAH COMMEMORATION IN ROGLIT, bus booking in cooperation with Alumim