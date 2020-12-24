Sat, Jan 9, 2021, 12 noon to 1 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Author Zeyn Joukhadar, in conversation with Liz Harmer, will read from his new book and answer questions from the audience.

We are thrilled to have Zeyn join us at Cellar Door for a virtual conversation about his new novel — The Thirty Names of Night — from many time zones away!

Zeyn Joukhadar is the author of the novels The Map of Salt and Stars, which won the 2018 Middle East Book Award and was translated into 20 languages, and The Thirty Names of Night. His work has appeared or is forthcoming in the anthology KINK (coming Feb 2021), Salon, The Paris Review, and elsewhere, and has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize. Joukhadar has received fellowships from the Montalvo Arts Center, the Arab American National Museum, Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, the Camargo Foundation, and the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation.

To join, please purchase one of Zeyn’s books from Cellar Door or add a donation (suggested: $5).

Order books online via the links below:

The Thirty Names of Night

The Map of Salt and Stars