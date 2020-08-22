Donate
Zoom into Middle Kingdom Egypt: Lecture 4 Sculpture

The Media Line Staff
08/22/2020

Date and time: Monday, August 31, 2020, 10:30 am to 12 noon British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£6+£1.06 fee) here.

Fourth of a series of five lectures exploring the art and literature of Middle Kingdom Egypt. This ticket is for one lecture – Sculpture

Spanning the 11th until the 13th Dynasty, the Middle Kingdom is greatly overlooked but it is a time of innovation and transformation.

During this time period, some of the most expressive works of art were produced. Presentations of kingship were revolutionized and non-royals emerge from stone in new forms and in greater numbers.

