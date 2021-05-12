Operation Guardian of the Walls
US President Joe Biden tells reporters that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Biden said he told Netanyahu that “My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory.”
A readout of the conversation provided by the White House, said that Biden “shared his conviction that Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith from around the world, must be a place of peace.”
A Jewish Israeli is in critical condition after being attacked by a mob of Arab Israelis in the mixed city of Acre in northern Israel. Meanwhile, an Arab man driving through the mixed central Israel city of Bat Yam was attacked and beaten by a Jewish mob, as several mixed Jewish and Arab cities throughout Israel convulsed with racist violence on Wednesday night.
As of 6 a.m. some 180 launches of rockets from Gaza toward Israeli territory have been identified, the Israel Defense Forces reported. Forty of the launches fell inside Gaza, however. At least 1,300 rockets have been fired at Israel since Monday evening.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and, according to a read out from the US State Department “expressed his concerns regarding the barrage of rocket attacks on Israel, his condolences for the lives lost as a result, and the United States’ strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself.” Blinken and Netanyahu “discussed the ongoing violence in Jerusalem, and the Secretary reiterated his call on all parties to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence. The Secretary emphasized the need for Israelis and Palestinians to be able to live in safety and security, as well as enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy,” the readout said.
The US Embassy in Jerusalem says in a security alert that it is “exploring options to assist US citizens wishing to leave Gaza.” The statement added, however, that “the situation is fluid and we do not have immediate plans for a US government-organized departure.”
A rocket fired from Gaza scored a direct hit on a home in Ashkelon. Hamas said it fired 130 rockets at Israel on Wednesday evening in response to an airstrike on a high-rise building in Gaza City. The large number of rockets over a short period of time reportedly overwhelmed the Iron Dome missile defense system.
A 6-year-old child was critically injured after a rocket impact in Sderot in southern Israel. He later died of his injuries.