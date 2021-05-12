Defend Press Freedom

The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

Operation Guardian of the Walls
A fire rages at sunrise in Khan Yunis following an Israeli airstrike on targets in the southern Gaza Strip, early on May 12, 2021. (Youssef Massoud/AFP via Getty Images)
Burned cars are seen in the Israeli town of Holon near Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021, after rockets are launched toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Rockets are launched from Gaza City toward Tel Aviv, Israel on May 11, 2021. (Anas Baba/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli Arabs carry the coffin of Mousa Hasouna, who was shot and killed during riots the previous night, during his funeral in the city of Lod, May 11, 2021. (Oren Ziv/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Vehicles are pictured ablaze after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, landed in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on May 11, 2021. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli security forces deploy during clashes with Palestinians at Damascus Gate outside the Old City of Jerusalem on May 8, 2021. (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)
An Israeli sapper checks an apartment hit by a rocket fired from Gaza in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on May 11, 2021. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards different locations in Israel afte a Hamas deadline for Israel to withdraw its security forces from the Temple Mound ends on May 10, 2021. (Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News

The Media Line Staff
05/12/2021
May 13, 2021 12:38 a.m.
Biden, in call with Netanyahu, says 'Israel has a right to defend itself'
The Media Line Staff

US President Joe Biden tells reporters that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Biden said he told Netanyahu that “My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory.”

A readout of the conversation provided by the White House, said that Biden “shared his conviction that Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith from around the world, must be a place of peace.”

May 13, 2021 12:32 a.m.
Violence between Jewish and Arab Israelis reaches critical levels
The Media Line Staff

A Jewish Israeli is in critical condition after being attacked by a mob of Arab Israelis in the mixed city of Acre in northern Israel. Meanwhile, an Arab man driving through the mixed central Israel city of Bat Yam was attacked and beaten by a Jewish mob, as several mixed Jewish and  Arab cities throughout Israel convulsed with racist violence on Wednesday night.

May 12, 2021 10:45 p.m.
Rocket tally mounts
The Media Line Staff

As of 6 a.m. some 180 launches of rockets from Gaza toward Israeli territory have been identified, the Israel Defense Forces reported. Forty of the launches fell inside Gaza, however. At least 1,300 rockets have been fired at Israel since Monday evening.

May 12, 2021 10:05 p.m.
Blinken calls Netanyahu over rocket attacks
The Media Line Staff

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and, according to a read out from the US State Department “expressed his concerns regarding the barrage of rocket attacks on Israel, his condolences for the lives lost as a result, and the United States’ strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself.” Blinken and Netanyahu “discussed the ongoing violence in Jerusalem, and the Secretary reiterated his call on all parties to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence.  The Secretary emphasized the need for Israelis and Palestinians to be able to live in safety and security, as well as enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy,” the readout said.

May 12, 2021 8:35 p.m.
US Embassy weighs helping American citizens leave Gaza
The Media Line Staff

The US Embassy in Jerusalem says in a security alert that it is “exploring options to assist US citizens wishing to leave Gaza.” The statement added, however, that “the situation is fluid and we do not have immediate plans for a US government-organized departure.”

May 12, 2021 8:20 p.m.
Direct hit in Ashkelon after Hamas launches major retaliatory barrage
The Media Line Staff

A rocket fired from Gaza scored a direct hit on a home in Ashkelon. Hamas said it fired 130 rockets at Israel on Wednesday evening in response to an airstrike on a high-rise building in Gaza City. The large number of rockets over a short period of time reportedly overwhelmed the Iron Dome missile defense system.

May 12, 2021 7:52 p.m.
Child, 6, critically injured in Sderot rocket attack, dies of wounds
The Media Line Staff

A 6-year-old child was critically injured after a rocket impact in Sderot in southern Israel. He later died of his injuries.

