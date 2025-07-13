The Sequel Is Coming: Israel’s War Story Isn’t Over Yet

Binge-watchers of Netflix miniseries or readers of thriller novels often seek escapism through entertainment.

A typical plot—like in the iconic series 24—opens with a dramatic terrorist attack against an unsuspecting country. Heroes, villains, subversives, and do-gooders are drawn into a high-stakes battle to save or destroy humanity, with the good guys barely prevailing in the end.

Novels by the late Tom Clancy follow a similar arc. Intricate plots, layered subplots, and relentless suspense keep the reader fully engaged.

But for those living in Israel since October 7, life has unfolded like a real-world drama—episode after episode, chapter after chapter—that could leave even Hollywood’s most creative screenwriters scrambling to keep up.

Israelis experienced the shock of October 7 when Hamas blindsided the country’s vaunted security services, slaughtering 1,200 people and kidnapping another 250.

Acting under the direction of the so-called “head of the octopus,” the Islamic Republic of Iran, Israel found itself surrounded by a ring of fire. Hezbollah entered the fray, and for nearly a year, Israelis feared a full-scale missile barrage that could open a second front.

In a cameo appearance, then-US President Joe Biden deployed an aircraft carrier off the Lebanese coast—a decision that may have tempered Hezbollah’s ambitions.

Month after month, the nation watched battles rage, lives lost, and hostage negotiations stall. Hopes for a ceasefire clashed with demands for total victory. Meanwhile, Israeli politics fractured into pro- and anti-Netanyahu camps.

Gaza lay in ruins, its population devastated. Media coverage turned into a battle of narratives, with mainstream outlets often echoing Hamas’ casualty reports over those from Israeli sources.

Internationally, reactions swung from sympathy to outrage. Antisemitism surged around the world, particularly in countries with large Jewish populations and deep ties to Israel.

By July 2024, Israel was mired in Gaza, with little hope for a ceasefire. Hezbollah intensified rocket fire in the north, while the Houthis disrupted global shipping and launched ballistic missiles—courtesy of Iran.

In September, the tide turned. Israel launched Operation Beeper, a campaign so daring it defied even the wildest fictional plots. Hezbollah was neutralized and its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was eliminated. This cleared the way for the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.

Israel survived two major ballistic missile attacks in April and October, then took out Iran’s Russian-supplied S-300 air defense system.

Enter President Donald Trump and the chaos, drama, and unpredictability he brings.

In a Marvel-worthy sequence, the IDF carried out a stunning aerial assault on Iran. Mossad agents operated inside Iranian territory to disable air defenses and suppress its ballistic missile threat. The elimination of much of Iran’s senior military leadership and nuclear brain trust could rival the climax of any top-tier spy novel. With support from the US, Israel crippled Iran’s nuclear program.

The final chapter, worthy of a Howard Jacobson satire, came when Iran forewarned its adversaries before lobbing 14 missiles at Qatar. This was followed by President Trump theatrically declaring a ceasefire.

Israel is now eyeing an end to the war in Gaza and the release of the remaining hostages.

Living through all of this has felt surreal. But it was very real. Israel endured enormous trauma—from the agony of the hostages to the toll of war. Even its world-class missile defense systems, worthy of a Star Wars script, could not make the nation fully secure.

Will Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emerge as the hero? Shas leader Aryeh Deri will likely credit divine intervention. A more grounded assessment came from Emanuel Fabian of The Times of Israel, who remarked that the stars simply aligned at the right moment.

Many Israelis would agree. But they remain wary. Because, like every gripping series or blockbuster novel, there’s always a sequel.

And in Israel’s case, that sequel is all but certain. The country must stay vigilant. The next chapter is coming.