Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Closes Sudan Embassy as Conflict Enters 2nd Week
Smoke rises during clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces on April 21, 2023 in Khartoum, Sudan. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News
Sudan
Conflict
Coup
Democracy
Genocide
US Embassy
Khartoum
explainer

US Closes Sudan Embassy as Conflict Enters 2nd Week

Crystal Jones
04/23/2023

The embassy closure comes amid power struggle and violence, threatening democratic progress

US special operations forces conducted a successful evacuation of the American Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan on Sunday. The US troops, with the help of Ethiopia and other countries, airlifted all remaining embassy staff to an undisclosed location in Ethiopia after sweeping in and out of the city in under an hour.

The operation was carried out amid ongoing clashes between rival Sudanese commanders that have left over 420 people dead and 3,700 injured in the past nine days. Although there were no reported casualties during the embassy evacuation, thousands of US citizens still remain in the country.

President Joe Biden praised the operation, expressing gratitude to the embassy staff and military personnel involved, and promising to continue efforts to help American citizens in Sudan. He also condemned the ongoing violence in the country, calling it “unconscionable.”

Approximately 100 US troops were involved in the evacuation using three MH-47 helicopters. The troops were in contact with both warring factions before and during the operation to ensure their safe passage. Ethiopia provided overflight and refueling support, while Djibouti and Saudi Arabia also assisted with the evacuation.

Although there were claims by one faction, Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), that it assisted in the evacuation, a US undersecretary of state denied this, stating that they “cooperated to the extent that they did not fire on our service members in the course of the operation.”

The recent violence has mostly been centered on Khartoum but clashes have also broken out in other major cities and much of the country is without electricity.

The cause of the fighting is a conflict between Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who leads the Sudanese Armed Forces, and RSF commander Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

Dagalo and al-Burhan were once allies who worked together to overthrow President Omar al-Bashir in a 2019 coup. Prior to the coup, al-Bashir had ruled Sudan as a dictator for 30 years.

Many Sudanese citizens fear that the power struggle is endangering the country’s ability to achieve a genuine democracy, which has been a goal since the 2019 coup.

In 2019, Sudan began a two-year transitional period toward democracy, which was interrupted by another coup by al-Burhan and Dagalo in October 2021, after which al-Burhan was sworn in as interim leader.

Al-Burhan was meant to work with the military-civilian council to steer the country toward democracy, but instead, he dissolved the council, making himself the de facto ruler of the country.

More than 60 people were killed in demonstrations against the October 2021 coup, and more than 140 were injured.

The dispute between al-Burhan and Dagalo erupted last week over the timeline of integrating the RSF into the army. Al-Burhan demanded that the transition take place over two years, while Dagalo insisted that it take place over 10 years.

While dealing with the current conflict, Sudan is still healing from the trauma of the Darfur genocide. During the genocide, which lasted from 2003 to 2020, between 100,000 and 400,000 people were killed. Hundreds of thousands, including children, faced rape and torture. Millions more were displaced after the government used chemical weapons against its own people.

The genocide was directed at the Fur, Masalit, and Zaghawa peoples, who claim Arab descent. About 70% of Sudan’s population of 46 million are Arabs, while 30% are Black Africans.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News
MORE FROM News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.