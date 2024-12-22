‘If Not Now, When?’: More Diaspora Jews Interested in Immigrating to Israel Post-Oct. 7

The Jewish Agency for Israel and Nefesh B’Nefesh registered a worldwide surge in Diaspora Jews planning to move to Israel, with a 400% increase in France and a 70% increase in the US and Canada

By the end of 2024, Israel will have welcomed more than 32,000 new immigrants, and interest in moving to Israel is on the rise. Experts say that this increased interest in aliyah (the Hebrew term for immigration from the Jewish Diaspora to Israel), results from feelings of solidarity, rising global antisemitism, and personal aspirations for connection with the Jewish homeland.

Across the board, there’s been a leaning in toward Israel among North American Jews

Nefesh B’Nefesh, a nonprofit organization that facilitates aliyah from the US and Canada, reported an increase in applications for aliyah of about 70%. “Across the board, there’s been a leaning in toward Israel among North American Jews,” Marc Rosenberg, an executive at Nefesh B’Nefesh, told The Media Line. “Some have referred to this as a reactivated identity. People who were previously distant from Israel have moved a step closer, and those who were already connected feel even more drawn in.”

He said that over 4,000 North Americans have moved to Israel since October 7, 2023.

Michael and Sarah Brasky are two such immigrants. Both 38, they and their two young children moved to Tel Aviv from Brooklyn this past July.

“We were in Israel for one month in the summer of 2023, and it helped us put things into perspective,” Sarah Brasky told The Media Line. “We knew we wanted a change, but we weren’t sure what it meant. To be clear, October 7 was not our reason for starting the aliyah process, though it became increasingly clear over the following months that Israel was where we wanted to be. I kept reminding my husband and myself, ‘If not now, when?’”

Immigration to Israel from around the world is managed by the Jewish Agency for Israel, a nonprofit established in 1929 that is now a para-governmental organization. Shay Felber, deputy director-general of the Jewish Agency and director of the agency’s Aliyah Department, said the sharpest increase in interest occurred in France, where the agency saw a 400% increase in interest over the yearly average.

“Similar spikes have occurred in the UK, North America, and other countries,” Felber told The Media Line. “We’ve also held aliyah fairs in places like South Africa, Brazil, France, and Argentina, and the turnout has been extraordinary—far higher than usual. People are not just curious but genuinely considering aliyah.”

Increased interest is matched by increasing rates of actual immigration, Felber said. “In France, we’ve doubled the number of immigrants compared to last year, reaching over 2,000 this year compared to 1,000 last year. In the UK, we’ve seen a 25%-30% increase, and in North America, while we’re still awaiting final numbers, I estimate a 10%-20% rise in immigrants.”

The Jewish Agency has had to adapt to meet the increased demand, Felber said, and has also had to provide increased security at events promoting aliyah.

He attributed the increased interest to a sense of solidarity with the Jewish people as well as a fear of increasing antisemitism over the long term. “Many people feel now is the right time to make aliyah to support Israel, and many also fear the rising antisemitism in various countries, but even those not directly affected by antisemitism are thinking long-term and recognizing Israel as their home,” he said.

Rafael Arkader, who moved to Israel from Brazil, said that his plans to move to Israel solidified after the attacks.

“I think what happened on October 7 and afterward showed me the urgency of engaging directly in these issues. It emphasized the importance of living here, experiencing everything firsthand, and contributing to a more collective and activist lifestyle,” Arkader, a lawyer and educator with a background in the Labor Zionist Hashomer Hatzair movement, told The Media Line.

The work we do here … has the potential to contribute to a more just and peaceful future

Alongside the numerous challenges of life in Israel post-October 7 come numerous opportunities, Arkader said. “The work we do here—whether it’s through activism, education, or simply living with purpose—has the potential to contribute to a more just and peaceful future,” he said. “We all have a role to play in that.”

Since his arrival, he’s focused on rebuilding Israeli society through cooperation between Jews and Palestinians, including advocating for an end to the war, the return of the hostages, and basic living conditions for everyone.

Although Sarah Brasky and her family had ongoing conversations about moving to Israel before October 7, she said that the attacks reminded her of the necessity of the state of Israel as well as her pride in the country’s history. “I also felt immense disappointment in too many fellow New Yorkers in their lack of outrage at the events of October 7. The silence has been deafening,” she said. “I have felt so much more at peace in Israel, and Tel Aviv is the exact place where my family and I are meant to be right now.”

Rosenberg, from Nefesh B’Nefesh, said that North American interest in aliyah often surges during a crisis in Israel. The 2014 Gaza war saw a brief spike in interest, he said. “What’s different now is the sustained interest. Historically, significant increases in aliyah happened after major events like the Six-Day War or the Yom Kippur War. The current situation feels similar, with many people viewing this as a long-term decision rather than a short-term reaction,” he explained.

For some Jews, the decision to move to Israel is actually a decision to move back. One Israeli-Australian who asked to go by the name Leo told The Media Line about his decision to move back to Israel, where he was born, after having lived in Australia since age 3. He had been thinking about moving back for several years, and the outbreak of the war only strengthened his intention.

“Watching the world’s criticism of Israel, I felt confused about what was really happening. I had so many questions and a lot of uncertainty,” he said. That uncertainty cemented his desire to understand Israeli society from the inside, learn Hebrew, and explore his origins.

At first, his family encouraged him to put off moving to Israel. “Then my grandmother, who lives in Israel, had a car accident. Then I realized that I couldn’t wait any longer, and I decided to come back,” he said.

Many people who move to Israel feel pushed from their home countries by war, lack of opportunity, or antisemitism, but those who move from North America are often more driven by a desire to be in Israel, Rosenberg said.

“In North America, we’re seeing more of a pull. People are drawn to the sense of connection and purpose they feel with Israel,” he said. “Some do mention concerns about changes in America, but the majority focus on their desire to be part of Israel’s story. It’s less about external pressures and more about a deep, intrinsic motivation.”

North American interest in aliyah is growing across all age ranges and among Orthodox and non-Orthodox Jews, Rosenberg said. “This shows how universal the impact of recent events has been on the Jewish community,” he noted.

He said that North Americans looking to move to Israel are mostly concerned about planning for the practicalities of life in Israel—the jobs available, the communities they’ll live in, and the schools their children will attend.

“Most people who are making aliyah already have some familiarity with the country, so they aren’t surprised by the challenges—whether it’s security issues, the heat, or the language barrier,” he said. “Our role is to help them navigate the practicalities.”

In war-torn Russia and Ukraine, on the other hand, interest in aliyah has dropped. That comes after a significant increase in aliyah from those countries since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Felber said that the decreasing aliyah rates from those countries has to do with the fact that many eligible individuals moved to Israel as soon as they could after the invasion of Ukraine. “However, we’re still expecting over 20,000 immigrants from the former Soviet Union this year. While that’s lower than the immediate postwar peak, it’s still much higher than the prewar annual average of 7,000-8,000,” he said.

He noted that centers for new immigrants have been equipped with bomb shelters, water generators, and emergency supplies in light of the war. “We also implemented training for new immigrants to help them adapt to the security situation. In collaboration with the Health Ministry, we set up a multilingual hotline to access mental health support. We also evacuated immigrants from certain absorption centers in the north to safer areas during the initial stages of the war,” he said.

Similarly, Nefesh B’Nefesh worked to connect immigrants with government services and information, including information about emergency preparedness and resilience, Rosenberg said.

As Israelis, it’s our responsibility to support them and help them succeed in their new home

Felber called it “extraordinary” that tens of thousands of immigrants moved to Israel during the war and noted that many who more will likely come as the situation in Israel stabilizes. “It’s a testament to their courage and commitment,” he said. “As Israelis, it’s our responsibility to support them and help them succeed in their new home.”

He called on Israel to uphold the Law of Return, the Israeli law granting citizenship to Jews and anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent. “We should focus on meeting the increasing interest and demand from Jews to return to Israel and ensuring that everyone feels welcome and supported,” he said.