After Failed Truces, Will the Newest Ceasefire in Aleppo Hold?

[ALEPPO] The Syrian government forces announced Saturday the suspension of their military operations in the Sheikh Maqsood neighborhood of Aleppo in northern Syria after several days of intense clashes with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The fighting highlighted the ongoing tension in northern Syria despite attempts to contain the conflict and open diplomatic channels.

The Syrian army stated in a communiqué, obtained by The Media Line, that the suspension of operations began at 3 p.m. local time and was followed by a meeting of the ministers of Information, Social Affairs, and Labor at the governorate palace in Aleppo.

During this time, the building was targeted by a drone from the SDF, but no damage occurred.

In recent days, the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsood and al-Ashrafieh have witnessed clashes between government forces and Kurdish forces, with reports of the army controlling parts of the neighborhood and arresting SDF members, according to government military sources who also reported the discovery of ammunition depots and mines.

Meanwhile, an SDF spokesperson told The Media Line that their forces destroyed an army tank and shot down a drone during the fighting, indicating armed resistance despite the relative superiority of the government forces, which are supported by large numbers of fighters and heavy equipment.

A Syrian security source affiliated with the government forces confirmed to The Media Line that dozens of tanks and armored vehicles, as well as Bayraktar drones, participated in the government operation, while the number of SDF fighters remained limited in comparison.

The fighting has caused widespread displacement, with local authorities in Aleppo reporting that more than 162,000 civilians fled the two neighborhoods due to shelling and fighting. Shelters have been set up to provide housing and food for the displaced amid harsh weather.

Local Civil Defense and Red Crescent teams assisted in evacuation efforts, while authorities continued to urge residents to stay in safe areas and avoid conflict zones.

Earlier this week, a temporary ceasefire was announced, allowing humanitarian corridors to end the fighting, but the agreement quickly collapsed as clashes resumed amid mutual accusations of violating the truce.

Negotiations between the government and the SDF over integrating the latter’s members into the national army or reaching specific security arrangements yielded no tangible results, reigniting tensions in Aleppo.

A field commander participating in the military operations on behalf of the Syrian government told The Media Line that the operation aims to “restore security and regain control over the areas,” emphasizing that “the forces are working to protect civilians and prepare the conditions for a return to normal life in the neighborhoods after clearing operations and restoring public and medical institutions.” He added that field measures will be accompanied by political and security tracks aimed at stabilizing the city and preventing residential neighborhoods from being transformed into conflict zones.

Nidal Hanan, a Syrian Kurdish journalist, told The Media Line that the significant military superiority of the government forces against a limited number of SDF fighters makes any talk of victory insufficient to explain what happened in the neighborhoods. He said that this battle has reinforced political messages more than any military achievement, whether by enhancing international influence or by highlighting the risks if the fighting spreads to other areas. Hanan noted that these messages came at the expense of hundreds of thousands of civilians and Syria’s overall future.

He also stressed that the ongoing situation is closely linked to the behavior of government forces and their security units in dealing with Kurdish civilians and their property, which will shape the future of relations among various sectors of Syrian society in the near future.

The battle in Aleppo occurs amid the failure to implement previous agreements aimed at integrating the SDF into Syrian institutions after a partial autonomous administration, reflecting continued tensions between the Syrian government and Kurdish factions and highlighting broader political and security challenges for the country’s future.

International efforts, including those of the United States and regional countries, continue to encourage both parties to return to the negotiating table and uphold ceasefire agreements to contain the crisis and prevent its expansion.

Sheikh Maqsood and al-Ashrafieh neighborhoods are among the most densely populated and diverse areas of the city, holding strategic importance in the conflict that has persisted since the revolution began in 2011.

Sheikh Maqsood borders al-Ashrafieh to the west and overlooks other neighborhoods such as Bani Zeid, Al-Ahlak, and Bustan al-Basha to the east. It is also connected by railway lines to northern areas and the border with Turkey. Sheikh Maqsood’s position overlooking the city has given it military and urban significance for decades.

(Video shows SDF fighters leaving Aleppo)

Al-Ashrafieh lies directly north and west of Sheikh Maqsood, surrounded by industrial and commercial neighborhoods. The two neighborhoods are often viewed as a single urban block on maps due to their geographical proximity and social and economic interconnection.

Before the recent escalation, the neighborhoods had an estimated population of about 400,000, composed of diverse ethnic and social groups including Kurds, Turkmen, Arabs, and Assyrians, making the area a model of social and cultural diversity in Aleppo, a city historically known as a mosaic of identities.

This diversity has influenced the neighborhoods’ history and behavior during the war years, with multiple waves of Armenian, Assyrian, Kurdish, Arab, and Turkmen populations, adding complexity to the social and political life there.

Strategically, the neighborhoods’ location at contact points with vital districts and major roads, such as Castillo Road connecting Aleppo to northern areas and Turkey, has made the area a focal point for conflicts and military alliances, contributing to the ongoing tension between warring powers.